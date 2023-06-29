Willow might have had a short stint on streaming, but you can take the characters from the original 1988 film home with Funko’s new Willow Pop! figure collection. The new figures feature the main trio tasked with saving baby Elora Danan from the evil Bavmorda (plus one of the evil witch's henchmen), featureed in the classic fantasy film directed by Ron Howard.

The first of the figures is Willow Ufgood film, as played by Warwick Davis, featuring the Nelwyn sorcerer cradling baby Elora in his arms. Next up comes Sorsha (as played by Joanne Whalley), the daughter of Bavmorda turned good by the love of Madmartigan. She comes complete with her hunting armor and sword, and the collection also features a chase variant of the princess in her warrior's helmet.

For fans who've missed charms of the swordsman Madmartigan (Val Kilmer), he's also part of the collection, in his famous golden armor from the finale of the film, as well as his iconic sword. Rounding out the figures is the looming General Kael, right hand to Bavmorda, menacing in his armor and skull helmet.

Image via Funko

Willow's Continuing Legacy

The first season of the sequel series Willow debuted on DIsney+ in November 2022 and finished its run in January 2023. The series is set years after Queen Bavmorda was defeated and followed a new group of rag-tag heroes who face their inner demons and come together to save their world. However, it failed to make a similar cultural impact as its predecessor. At the same time, Disney was reassessing its IP like Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios and the series was thought to be caught in the crossfire of changing strategies.

However, series creator Jon Kasdan revealed that the decision has been made to allow the actors to pursue other projects. He said in a statement on Twitter, “With all the tv and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor’s availability without a clear sense of when you’re going to need them again.” Adding, “It’s further trivialised by the simple reality that the scripts we’ve been working on require just as many actors (from our first season) with whom no such contractual hold exists.”

Willow is now streaming on Disney+, and the new Funko Pop! figures are available on Funko's website.