Yesterday, Disney opted to purge a hefty amount of content from both Disney+ and Hulu in an effort to streamline the catalogs of both ahead of their combination into one streaming application. One such series unfortunate enough to get the axe was Willow which was a shock considering the series just ended only six months ago. Writer John Bickerstaff, who worked on the Warwick Davis fantasy series, took to Twitter with a thread lambasting Disney for the decision to make the series unavailable.

Willow served as a follow-up to the 1988 classic of the same name created by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. Set far after the defeat of Queen Bavmorda, the series picked up with the Nelwyn sorcerer Willow Ufgood as he stepped into the role of leader for a new band of adventurers including the now-grown Elora (Ellie Bamber), the infant Willow and company saved in the first film. Together, the party sets out to rescue Prince Airk after he's been kidnapped, taking them far from home to visit more of this world than ever unveiled in the original film and face down a growing evil.

Making a sequel to Willow took years to happen and, once it was finally in the works with Jonathan Kasdan at the helm, it was easily one of the most anticipated new shows in Disney's lineup. It even earned a spot at Star Wars Celebration in 2022 to show off its first teaser. Bickerstaff was understandably not pleased to see the work of everyone involved essentially flushed down the drain after so little time. "They gave us six months," he wrote. "Not even. This business has become absolutely cruel." While the move includes an impairment charge of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion that Disney can claim, he hit on the loss of streaming residuals that would be lost amidst a tumultuous time in the industry with the ongoing WGA strike:

Before you say tax-write off: these shows have already been released and so can't be a write-off. And in the case of Willow, they own the property outright. The only conclusion is that this is to get out of paying residuals. During a strike.

Willow Was Far From the Only Casualty of Disney's Purge

Beyond that, Bickerstaff was frustrated at Disney's willingness to throw away an in-house show that cost a fortune to make so soon. It was one thing to cancel WIllow in the effort of reorganizing the company's streaming strategy under Bob Iger, but another entirely to remove it to where there's nothing left to gain. "And look, eternal streaming libraries are not sustainable," he continued. "We're all going to have to adjust to that at some point. But to spend [REDACTED] on a show and then disappear it six months later is just bad business."

Of course, Willow is just one such removal of many from Disney's streamers. The shows cut by the House of Mouse included a number of fan favorites from The Mysterious Benedict Society to The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Dollface. It represents a disheartening modern reality for streaming where shows and the minds behind them are scrapped without a second thought. This was recently made apparent with the massive Warner Bros. Discovery cuts last year which saw animated series and family content axed on a massive scale. Unfortunately, this trend doesn't appear to be dying any time soon.

