High fantasy is a genre that has fascinated audiences for decades, and continues to do so with its promises of adventure, magic, and worlds we can hardly fathom for ourselves. With the popularity of shows like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, audiences have any number of chances to be swept away into beautiful, magical worlds filled with adventures beyond their wildest dreams, an escape from reality that never grows old.

But there’s one particular project that’s making a return to the scene, that is sure to fascinate children and families alike during the holiday season: Willow. Nearly thirty-five years after the original film premiered in theaters, Lucasfilm is taking audiences back to the kingdom of Tir Asleen (and the lands beyond!) for an all-new adventure in their upcoming series, which follows the titular Nelwyn sorcerer (Warwick Davis) as he joins a new band of adventurers in an effort to save the son of Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and protect the now-grown Elora Danan, the future empress of Tir Asleen, from sheer destruction. But, just as before, things are never as they seem, and Willow and his new friends must fight tooth and nail to save those they care about from the forces of darkness.

Collider was excited to sit down with series stars Ruby Cruz and Dempsey Bryk, who star as the children of Queen Sorsha and the warrior Madmartigan: Kit, a headstrong and fierce warrior who’s determined to discover why her father disappeared, and Airk, a prince with his head in the clouds who finds himself in serious danger. During this interview, they discussed working on the show and looking to their characters’ parents for inspiration, as well as what it was like for Cruz to play a bonafide Disney princess, and what they hope audiences take away from the series.

be sure to stream Willow now that it's streaming on Disney+.

COLLIDER: So nice to meet you guys. I love the fits. I love the looks.

RUBY CRUZ: Thank you.

DEMPSEY BRYK: Likewise.

CRUZ: You as well. I love your set-up. I love your posters.

Thank you so much! I also, obviously, loved the show. You guys are wonderful, and I think the first thing that I wanted to start with is that I see so much of Madmartigan and Sorsha in Kit and Airk, and I was wondering, did you guys look to those characters specifically when you were finding inspiration, since they're your parents? Or did you say, no, I'm going to leave that as it is, I'm not going to worry about how much influence that has on me, and just do my own thing?

BRYK: Yeah, I mean, I think it had a ton of influence, but I think that was the intention as well, in a lot of ways. In the way that…even down to the way that you're fighting and handling a sword, but also so much time…I can speak for myself, but I think it's true for both of us that [we] just spent time thinking about them as parents and how it affects you as a child and just who are they, and what is that relationship like? So yeah, just tons of time. And I think that the influence probably just filtered in subconsciously. It's also in the writing.

CRUZ: Totally. And I think, yeah, it was super fun to play with the idea of what would I look up to, what would I admire, what would I reject, what would I hate growing up with? It was super fun to, sort of craft their...and easy that we had references. It was easier having references of our parents.

Ruby, you play very much into the knight and princess trope with this show. I mean, you get to be a literal Disney princess, which must be so amazing. But what's it like to be the emotional core of the show, I guess?

CRUZ: Well, never heard it put that way. It was fun. It was cool to construct such a layered character, such a complicated young woman. I mean, she is a Disney princess, but it's constructing a new idea of what that can mean and someone messy, someone confused, someone making mistakes, I think that was really cool to actually represent. And yeah, I'm so excited for people to meet Kit…I wish I had her growing up, honestly.

I think my last question is that the original film, so many people see it as this beacon of hope and perseverance. What do you guys hope that people take away from this show, do you think?

BRYK: That's a great question. I think that definitely what I hope people take away is in the same vein of hope and perseverance. I think it's like, you know what I actually think it is? It is the heart, and it's positivity, but it's also just the complexity that Ruby was just talking about, where every single character is three-dimensional and layered, and it's, there's no clear-cut hero who knows exactly what they're doing. Everybody's struggling. And that's something I think everyone can take something different from each character. I'm actually curious to see who people identify with, like “I like them” or “I like them”.

CRUZ: I'm so excited.

BRYK: Yeah, me too.

Willow is now streaming on Disney+ on November 30.