During this week’s Star Wars Celebration event, which held a panel for upcoming Lucasfilm titles, we were able to get a (stunning) first-look at Willow, the upcoming Disney+ sequel series that picks up 200 years after the events of the 1988 dark fantasy film. In the story, Willow (Warwick Davis) sets on a quest alongside a princess who puts together a search party to rescue her twin brother. The series premieres in late November.

Aside from Willow himself, the series will have a trio of protagonists: Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown) is Kit, the princess who gears up to save her brother. Erin Kellyman (The Green Knight) plays Kit's best friend Jade, while Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals) is set to embody Dove, a kitchen maid who is in love with Kit's brother. During the Star Wars event, Cruz, Kellyman and Bamber spoke to Collider's Arezou Amin about the experience of bringing the Willow universe back to life.

The three young actresses said they weren't familiar with the original 1988 film before beginning work on the project, but that once they joined, they fell in love with the original and the opportunity to continue its journey. "I am so honored to be part of something that’s so special to so many people," Cruz said. "I feel like Willow is so beloved, and it’s just filled with so much heart that I’m so grateful to be able to allow that to live on, but also to contribute to that growing and becoming something current."

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Willow’ Trailer Reveals Warwick Davis' Return for Disney+ Sequel Series

Each star also chose their own theme song for their characters, and even though Willow takes place in a land and time as far away as the Star Wars' galaxy, their choices were quite close to home. “Ain’t It Fun” [by Paramore] is [Kit’s] theme song," Cruz said. "That I listened to maybe every day for ten months straight." Kellyman and Bamber also had similar genres in mind, citing artists like Doja Cat and Drake as inspiration for their badass characters. "When you see the show," Kellyman said, "It’s not gonna, it doesn’t match up, but we were there."

Willow is developed by Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Wendy Mericle (Arrow). The cast also features Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Amer Chadha-Patel (The Wheel of Time), Dempsey Bryk (Heartland), Talisa Garcia (The Girlfriend Experience), Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight), and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones).

The original Willow is a dark fantasy film directed by Ron Howard (Da Vinci Code) and produced by Star Wars mastermind George Lucas, who also came up with the story. Even though it got a mild reception at the box office – it grossed a little over $130 million – the movie ended up becoming a cult classic, especially due to reruns and rentals on home video. For the series, both Howard and Lucas return as producers. The first two episodes of Willow are directed by Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander).

Disney+ premieres Season 1 of Willow on November 30. Check out the official synopsis here:

The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past Expectations With $51.8 Million At Friday Box Office, $150 Million Weekend In Sight

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Erick Massoto (629 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe