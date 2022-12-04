Have you watched the first two episodes of Willow on Disney+ yet? If you haven’t, you should because the series is a delightful fantasy adventure featuring a stellar main ensemble brimming with chemistry. If you’ve already seen “The Gales” and “The High Aldwin,” however, I’m willing to bet you’re eager to learn more about Willow’s Ruby Cruz who plays Queen Sorsha’s (Joanne Whalley) daughter, Kit.

The show picks up many years after the events of the 1988 film, far enough in the future that baby Elora Danan is now grown. Even though Warwick Davis’ Willow and Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan were able to save baby Elora from the forces of darkness back then, Willow still has a vision that ancient evil will rise and destroy the future empress, so they decide it’s best to hide Elora’s true identity — even from herself.

Meanwhile, Kit comes face-to-face with an emerging evil when Tir Asleen is attacked and her brother, Airk (Dempsey Bryk), is taken. Desperate to find him, she opts to step up and venture beyond the safety of her home, a quest that sees her teaming with an unlikely group of characters including Willow himself.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

With the first two episodes of Willow the series now available to stream on Disney+, Cruz joined me for an episode of Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party to discuss how she went from frequent ArcLight Cinemas patron to becoming an on-screen star herself. She recalled, “The ArcLight was such a huge part of my childhood and growing up. Going to the theater was my family's favorite thing to do.” Cruz grew up in Los Angeles so was essentially always surrounded by film and television. She noted “I grew up falling in love with it and learning more about my relationship to acting. Luckily, I spent most of my life just getting to know what acting really meant to me.”

While that journey did afford Cruz the opportunity to study at the Theatre School at DePaul University, it also challenged Cruz to recognize an especially important personal truth, that her path demanded she leave that program to hone her craft as a working actor. She explained:

“That was a big debate in my life for a while because I was auditioning while I was in high school. I think my senior year I started auditioning, and I was doing a few shorts and that was really exciting and really fun, but then the natural trajectory that is expected of you is to go to school and study something before you actually do it. I knew I wanted to do it already, but I decided to try it out. Why not? I grew up in LA, so I've just been here all my life and I was like, ‘Yeah, let's have a new experience. Let's go to school!’ When I was out there, my manager back here was like, ‘Please come home. There's so much opportunity for you.’ It's an insane program, but structure like that isn't really where I feel best or I fit in best, and I knew that I wanted to work and get experience that way. And sort of the cost, you know. I think it was best for me to leave, and I am really glad that everyone in my life supported that decision because it's a scary one to make … I was really sure of myself that I was gonna be able to do it and I'm really glad that I trusted that.”

Image via Disney+

It’s a good thing Cruz trusted her gut because it didn’t take long for exciting projects to come her way, including a chance to work with an idol. In addition to often turning to Adam Sandler’s body of work as a source of comfort, she also pinpointed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind as a movie that made a huge impression on her and one that she rewatches often. “I watched that when I was 14. That was also a very pivotal moment where I was like, okay, that made me feel unlike I've ever felt before.” She added, “I was like, ‘I want to do that. I want to make that movie.’”

While Cruz hasn’t had the opportunity to make Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind specifically, she did get the chance to work opposite one of its stars, Kate Winslet. Cruz shared scenes with Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO series, Mare of Easttown, and was immediately struck by meeting an idol and having that idol far exceed her expectations. Cruz explained:

“Sets are huge and bustling with so many working pieces, so many faces, and she was just always right there with whoever she was talking to. I admire her so much just as who she is, and also her work … I was a fairly small role, and it was such a big production that I was filming only a couple days every month, but every time I'd come back she’d be like, ‘Ruby, what's new,’ and ask me questions and remember things. It made me feel so comfortable in such a foreign environment.”

Image via HBO

While Winslet set a wonderful example in terms of how to operate as a leader on set on Mare of Easttown, Cruz credits Willow with helping further identify what she wants from projects as she continues to explore her relationship with acting:

“Each role, I feel, teaches you something different that, for whatever reason, you're supposed to learn in that specific moment. I don't know, acting is always so cathartic to me because it just is sort of me experiencing — it can be so playful and so different and so like, play pretend, which I love and then it also can be you feeling things that you have neglected to feel for years of your life. I feel like Kit, honestly, taught me the most about myself and about this industry. She was sort of the biggest bite to chew.”

Cruz isn’t kidding. Kit’s a big, bold personality constantly facing new personal challenges and learning about the world around her, a world she knows little about due to her contained and privileged upbringing in Tir Asleen. Cruz took a moment to break down the many fiery qualities of Kit’s that come into play as she ventures further and further away from the only place she’s ever known:

“She's so strong and she's so brave and she's so sure of herself, which I really admire that, but she's also so abrasive, so reactive, so quick to just blow up and not think before she speaks. I feel like there were moments in the beginning where it's like, you want people to root for this character, you know? You want people to ultimately like her even though she is so mean. I think I was thinking about that in the beginning. But I think, as time went on and as I learned more about her, that I [thought] that is what makes her so special and so beautiful is that she is so messy and has no idea what she's talking about most of the time and gets herself into trouble and is wrong about things. And I think that that is also really admirable, and to watch her learn and to learn with her was super cool, and sort of to be able to be this representation of the complications of growing up as a young woman. She's just so unique and so authentic to how messy life can get.”

Image via Disney

Cruz further elaborated on how her own personal path paralleled Kit’s experience in the show:

“I think it was also really cool, we were going on this journey together. No matter how different the journeys were or how different we were, I was moving to Wales and I was going into the unknown and I was taking on this role in this project in this new experience that I'd never done before and I'm in a new world where I don't know anyone in Wales. I just sort of transplanted into a new place and had to figure it out for myself. I think that was very similar to what she was going through. She went out into the unknown and was around all these people that she didn't know or trust yet, and I think that was a really cool parallel that we went on that quest together. There we go!”

Eager to learn even more about Cruz’s journey from growing up in Los Angeles to scoring a starring role in Willow? Be sure to watch her full Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party interview in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below: