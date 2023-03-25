What may be more complicated than Willow’s (Warwick Davis) attempts to be a great sorcerer? That would be figuring out how to do a sequel to the beloved 1988 movie, expanding on world-building and bringing in new characters to stand alongside the originals. George Lucas, creator of Star Wars, created the story for the original Willow too. And while the Star Wars legacy trilogy didn’t really find a balance between nostalgia and using the new stories to advance on past lore, Willow’s Disney+ sequel series went to take on the challenge too. Now 34 years after the original, the series made big swings to create a unique follow-up, instead of relying on a nostalgic retread, returning fans to the high fantasy realm. With news of its cancelation, fans said goodbye in 1988 and here they are again saying it in 2023, but the Disney+ series is a rare treat that really didn’t seem likely to happen in the first place.

Opening the Next Book on Willow’s Adventures

The quest to get a sequel made never turned into anything substantial, not even when Willow celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2013. Davis got asked about a sequel, and he was still excited about the potential for it, with not much else to go on. In an interview with Gizmodo, he said, “Yes, I think it would be really interesting to explore the character when he's older. Has he become a better sorcerer? What's going on with him? I think it could be really great because we've got the world established.” Davis would have to wait until the talks got very serious. And the accomplishment goes to series creator Jonathan Kasdan, who met Willow’s original director Ron Howard while on set of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). Kasdan loved the 1988 movie and got Howard excited, by what was conceived as a movie, then turned it into a series when the streaming service Disney+ took shape. And that’s how we got to today.

There’s A New Team of Misfits on Disney+

In the kingdom of Tir Asleen, Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) knows there is danger growing outside the castle walls. After the kidnapping of her son, Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), a quest begins to get him back. A kitchen maid who has fallen in love with him joins, only to learn she’s in fact the powerful Elora (Ellie Bamber), the baby saved in the original movie. This is much to the jealousy of Airk’s twin sister, Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz), who’s friend and knight-in-training Jade (Erin Kellyman) keeps a close eye on her, while both accepting their true feelings for each other. Stuck helping out without wanting to, is Prince Graydon (Tony Revolori) and Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), but who can really lead this group of misfits? That is the sorcerer Willow, of course. And all of this is set in motion by the first episode, kicking into gear a new adventure without wasting any time. It’s as if the space between the movie and the series is 34 months rather than years.

Graydon says in Chapter One, “One day, you and I are gonna be in charge. And when that day comes, we don’t have to do things the way our parents did.” The traditions of the past and a push for new change are front-and-center to the young characters, and it isn’t surprising due to their lack of experience, there is squabbling among them. Kit, in particular, reacts with pettiness when she learns of Elora’s true identity, and thankfully the show eases up on it. Because through Kit, Willow adds the inclusion of a romance between Jade and her, a refreshing take on the knight and princess love story. Back in the original, Willow, Sorsha, and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) all had to prove themselves in order to succeed on their quest. And in this series, the central group must do the same, with the added factor that they are just beginning to enter adulthood and understand their place in this magical world. It leads to unexpected comic moments, especially in how the adults seem like they're stuck overlooking the group as chaperons. Willow is as salty as his salt-and-peppered hair, and Boorman can storm into a scene mid-fight, yelling, “Someone just concisely recap everything I missed!”

'Willow' Isn't Afraid of the Past or A New Path Ahead

The series continues in what the 1988 movie did though creating more complex female characters, with the heroes but especially among the villains. From the Withered Crone, the Gales, and the Immemorial City, nefarious forces are out to get the rag tag team of youngsters. Had Season 2 gone on, the promise of a dark version to Elora would have been fascinating to witness as well, all of this in keeping with the female villainy of the 1988 classic with the formidable Jean Marsh as Bavmorda. The series doesn’t forget the wicked Queen, it forces the heroes to seek shelter in Bavmorda’s abandoned castle, setting up a bottle episode for Chapter 4. Nostalgia to the original movie clearly isn't ignored, Marsh does voice work to add to projected scenes from the 1988’s film finale, and this series brings back Sallyanne Law, who played Elora’s mother, to record new dialogue.

The needle drops throughout Volume 1 is another way to connect the past to the present: Episode 2 ends on Elora’s kidnapping, set to Sir Jude’s slow cover of “Hurdy Gurdy Man” by Donovan; Episode 4 ends on the seeing Prince Airk in a dark realm, set to Nouela’s mystical cover of “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden. But it’s always a joy to hear the movie’s theme by James Horner, capturing the spirit of a fantastic adventure. And while the original was much darker, the opening alone very bleak, Willow the series keeps the stakes while opening up the world and characters to be more playful. All of this makes for a unique watch, but it's also just great to see Warwick Davis again, without being covered in prosthetics like in his other franchise appearances.

This May Not Be The End For ‘Willow’

After the recent cancellation, Davis’ real-life daughter Annabelle Davis, who plays on-screen daughter Mims, went to share her love for this opportunity on Twitter. In a thread, she went on to say, “Mims helped me in so many ways — she brought back that zest for life. I miss her already, along with the rest of the Willow family.” She included her own thoughts on the future, “But I refuse to believe this is the end. There are so many more stories to tell. And after all, we waited long enough after the movie.” And Annabelle Davis isn’t the only one who left a message on social media. Kasdan shared a message of thanks to the fans, new and old, while giving hope that Willow isn’t exactly canceled.

Queen Sorsha, the fate of Madmartigan, and of course, Willow Ufgood all have a place in this return while it lifts a new cast to be ready for a battle against evil. Eight one-hour episodes exist now which didn’t seem likely at all. But Willow has always been about going against expectations. There’s the promise of more to come, with a reveal in the finale that this season belongs to a bookshelf alongside two other, leather-bound volumes. If you need more, there’s a documentary on the behind-the-scenes to this season. It’s a shame there won’t be more at this time, but fans, after so long, did get a sequel to Willow, and it's the best kind of magic Cherlindrea’s wand could have conjured up.