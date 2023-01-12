Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Willow.

Willow has come to an end on Disney+, at least for now. However, while the heroes defeat the villainous Crone in the season finale, it’s obvious that the story was planned to spread through multiple seasons. So, it’s no wonder we still have many unanswered questions after the credits roll, and we’re forced to say goodbye to Tir Asleen. Unfortunately, Disney+ hasn’t renewed the series for a follow-up season so far. That won’t prevent us from listing every question we still have after Willow’s Season 1 finale.

What Is the Wyrm’s True Goal?

While Willow gets many things right when it comes to fantasy, Season 1 failed to explain who is the true villain of the show and what he wants. We know there’s an evil entity buried within the world, a creature known as the Wyrm. And we also know the Wyrm is trying to escape his prison, which is why he needs Harbingers. Finally, there’s a Cult of the Wyrm that worships this entity and works to release it, so that he can change the world and usher in a new age. But what would this new age look like? Does the Wyrm only want to destroy everything? Does it want to rule the world instead? By the end of Season 1 of Willow, we still don’t know exactly what’s at stake, and we hope they get the chance to fix it in Season 2.

Are the Gales Dead?

While Lili (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers), the Crone, was the main villain of Season 1, her generals were much more memorable. Known as the Gales, the four creatures the Crone sends to kidnap Airk (Dempsey Bryk) have unique designs and terrifying powers, tormenting our heroes for the entire season. The Gales show up for the last time during the final battle when they get summoned inside the Temple of the Wyrm.

After trading blows with the role adventuring party, the Gales are partially forgotten. We know Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel) locked himself inside the Temple of the Wyrm to give his friends a fighting chance against the Crone. And we know Boorman emerges victorious after what seems to have been a tough battle. Still, we never see what happens inside the Temple. Season 2 of Willow should tell us if the Gales are dead or if they’ll keep serving the Wyrm.

Why Is Kimerian Blood So Special?

Willow (Warwick Davis) and the other adventurers do everything they can to protect Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber), the last person to carry Kimerian Blood. We know that Elora’s lineage allows her to channel magic naturally and that her abilities are so powerful she might be the world’s last hope against the Wyrm. But why is Kimerian Blood so potent? Did something happen a long time ago to ensure every Kimerian would master magic better than everyone else? It would be nice if Season 2 of Willow went back in time to explain how the world came to be as it is.

What Happened to Madmartigan?

One of the most puzzling aspects of Willow is the fate of Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). Season 1 tells us that the brave warrior left the kingdom of Tir Asleen in search of the Kimerian Cuirass, the ultimate weapon against evil. Madmartigan believed the Cuirass would allow him to protect his family and Elora against the Wyrm, so he risked his life to find it. Eventually, Madmartigan finds the Cuirass inside an enchanted vault before being betrayed by one of his companions.

Boorman was there to witness Madmartigan being locked inside the vault, but we never learn what happened next. We know Madmartigan is not simply dead, as we hear his voice inside the vault and then again when Kit (Ruby Cruz) is about to accept the Wyrm’s poisoned gift. So, where is he? And can he be saved somehow? Madmartigan’s fate is one loose plot threat that desperately needs to be tied up.

Is There Any Limit to the Power of the Kimerian Cuirass?

The Kimerian Cuirass works as an unbreakable barrier against evil, and the armor powers only work for those who are worthy. But what are the exact limits of this power? Is the enchanted armor really capable of protecting its wearer from all sorts of danger? When Kit puts on the Cuirass in the season finale, she can easily best Airk, even though her brother is wielding the full power of the Crone. But where’s the fun in an armor that turns its wearer indestructible? Season 2 should explain how the Kimerian Cuirass works and give it some kind of weakness to balance the scales.

How Will Willow and His Friends Escape the Immemorial City?

The Immemorial City is located beyond the world’s end and demands people to take a literal leap of faith by jumping from where the Shattering Sea ends. The desert surrounding the city is also cursed and brings travelers back to the ancient ruins if they wander too far away. That means it’s theoretically impossible to escape the Immemorial City. And there is where we leave our heroes in the season finale. The number one obstacle the adventuring party needs to overcome in Season 2 is escaping the Immemorial City. And hopefully, that will also allow the series to explain what exactly is this place.

What’s the Deal With Graydon’s Vision?

At the end of Season 1 of Willow, we find out that Graydon is still alive and being manipulated by the Wyrm into becoming the new Harbinger. Graydon has seemingly been teleported to a battlefield that looks exactly like the one in Willow’s visions. On this battlefield, the fate of the world will be decided and Elora Danan will sacrifice her life to save everyone. However, in Graydon’s vision, Elora is leading an army of monsters and asking for his help to save the world. This scene is probably another illusion created by the Wyrm, but since the entity’s lies feed on truth, it would be nice to know what’s going on. Is there any chance of Elora turning to evil? Will Graydon fall for the Wyrm’s tricks? Hopefully, Season 2 will give us some answers.

Did Scorpia Free the Troll Mines Slaves?

In Episode 6, the heroes are taken to Skellin, an underground Troll city. In these mines, the Trolls use slaves to fig up precious minerals for the Crone and the Wyrm. Jade’s (Erin Kellyman) sister, Scorpia (Adwoa Aboah), abandons the adventuring party so that she can free all the slaves. However, we never hear from her again. Season 2 should bring Scorpia back and explain if there was a revolution in Skellin and if the slaves are finally freed from the Trolls.

