Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Willow.While Disney+’s Willow delivered an uneven first season, Tir Asleen remains a fantasy setting that we hope to further explore in the near future. Lucky for us, Willow’s Season 1 finale underlined how the show’s story was planned to spread through multiple seasons. So, while the evil Crone (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) was defeated, there are still many adventures awaiting Willow (Warwick Davis) and his party of adventurers. Now that the first season of Willow is fully available on Disney+, let’s discuss how the series sets up Season 2.

RELATED: 'Willow' Ending Explained: The Adventure Has Just Begun

Willow’s Party Is Still Learning to Fight

Image via Disney+

Season 1 of Willow has a clear goal, as the Nelwyn sorcerer joins a group of warriors that are trying to rescue Tir Asleen’s Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk) from the evil Crone. The whole season works like a classic fantasy campaign, where the band of heroes jumps from location to location while overcoming a new obstacle each week. However, the show also serves as the origin story for a brand-new cast of exciting characters. That’s because, while the show is named after the same titular character as the beloved 1988’s movie, the series is focused on a new generation of heroes.

First, we have Tir Asleen royalty, Prince Airk and Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz). It takes the whole season for Airk to be corrupted by the evil powers of the Crone and saved by his sister, so there was no time to develop Airk as a hero during Season 1. Even so, in the season finale, Airk gladly joins Willow as the party discusses their escape from the Immemorial City.

As for Kit, she takes some time to accept that her father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer), has sacrificed himself not for Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) but for the fate of the world. By the end of Season 1, Kit accepts her father’s legacy and becomes Elora’s protector, wielding the power of the Kymerian Cuirass. Season 1 feels like an introduction for these characters, and there’s much more to explore in follow-up seasons.

Image via Disney+

In addition to that, Season 1 still didn’t make Kit and Jade (Erin Kellyman) officially a couple, even though they clearly are in love with each other. Jade also needs more time to explore her family history since she still needs to deal with Kael (Pat Roach) being her father. The series only brushed over the fact Jade is part of the Bone Reavers tribe, which is led by her sister Scorpia (Adwoa Aboah). The same could also be said of Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), who must find a new purpose now that he learned he can’t pretend anymore to be a selfish bastard. Season 1 of Willow also sets a whole subplot involving Scorpia and the enslaved people at the Trolls’ mines, which we need to see resolved in Season 2.

There’s also the magical cast of Willow. In Season 1, Elora learned she was destined to defend the world, but she followed other people’s expectations for the whole season. In the season finale, she finally stands up for herself and decides to build her own destiny. That path is a treacherous one and might lead Elora to become a tool for the Wyrm to conquer the world. Still, it’s exciting that the season finale teases upcoming stories involving characters figuring out their place in the world. Finally, there’s Graydon (Tony Revolori), who the whole party thinks is dead but could become the next Harbinger working for the forces of evil.

The Wyrm Will Strike Back

Image via Disney+

The main thing Willow’s Season 1 finale does to set up a sequel is showing how the Crone was only a puppet for the Wyrm, a world-consuming entity that plots to escape his interdimensional prison. The Wyrm needs a Harbinger to bring him back to Tir Asleen, and for a while, the Crone was charged with expanding the entity’s evil domain. Once the Crone dies, she gives her power to Airk, hoping he would become the new Harbinger. Kit saves her brother's soul, showing the Wyrm that the heroes won't give up their world without a fight. That means the entity won’t hold back in Season 2, sending new servants of darkness to slay Elora Danan.

In the final scene of Willow’s Season 1, we get a glimpse of Graydon inside the Wyrm’s prison. The young sorcerer was pushed inside this strange wasteland by the Crone during the final conflict. However, instead of dying, Graydon wakes up on the same battlefield that haunts Willow’s nightmares. In Willow’s dreams, the Newlyn sees Elora sacrificing her life on the battlefield to save the world from the Wyrm. However, Graydon’s vision is quite different, with Elora leading an army of monsters to take over the world.

While Graydon could be fed lies by the Wyrm, the vision also indicates there’s a chance the forces of evil will eventually corrupt Elora. In the illusion, Elora also asks Graydon to help conquer the world. Since the boy has a crush on her, he might not be strong enough to resist temptation. So, if Willow gets renewed, Graydon could rise as a new villain, a Harbinger even more dangerous than the Crone. That’s because Graydon was already training to become a formidable sorcerer, which means he would be deadly if empowered by the Wyrm.

Many questions are left unanswered in Season 1 of Willow, but there’s also a clear path for the series to follow with multiple seasons. After tasting defeat in the Immemorial City, the Wyrm will stop at nothing until Tir Asleen is destroyed. And since both villains and heroes have prophetic dreams about battlefields, war is coming to the magic kingdom sooner or later. Season 2 of Willow should give its character more breathing space to grow and improve, but it also must deal with the imminent dangers teased in the first season. The Wyrm is still alive and plotting his revenge. So, let’s hope Willow can get the chance to finish its ambitious story.

All episodes of Willow are currently available on Disney+.