Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Willow.

The season finale of the Disney+ series Willow answered many of the fans' questions, but not all of them. The fantasy series is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, and like the film, it centers on Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). But unlike the film, the show features Elora as a young adult. Now able to do more, Elora has taken center stage in the fight against evil. The series takes Elora on a quest along with Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), the knight-to-be Jade (Erin Kellyman), the Prince of Galladoorn, Graydon (Tony Revolori), the Madmartigan-esque Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), and of course the sorcerer who give the series its name, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis). These characters have been the heart of the series as they journey through the magical land on a mission to save Kit's twin, prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). But despite the heroes finding the prince, the story isn't over. The season finale hinted at two subsequent seasons in an end-credit scene. And that's good news, considering that the first season left several plot points open-ended, despite the fact it has yet to be officially renewed. But with comments about a coming war and the anger of the Wyrm, the heroes seem to know their journey is far from over. But the biggest question setup for Season 2 is the appearance of a second Elora Danan.

During the season finale's confrontation with the Crone, Graydon is thrown through a portal that Kit and Elora went through earlier. But unlike the girls, he seemingly is killed. In fact, the Crone states she intended just that. Later he is seen alive and well in a place that appears very different from the bright world seen throughout the series. Here a dark version of Elora leads an army of monsters and asks Graydon to join her. Is it an alternate dimension? An illusion? The Wyrm tempting Graydon like it did Kit and Elora? We don't know yet. Though, unlike Graydon, it's clear to the audience that it isn't the same girl from the rest of the series. This scene is only a hint of what is to come, and the fact that it only lasts for a few seconds means there will be no concrete answers until more of the series is released. But there is more than enough in the brief appearance for speculation.

RELATED: Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'Willow'

How Could the Dark Elora Be Explained?

Image via Disney+

The most obvious answer is that Graydon is being tempted by the Wyrm. But Kit and Elora faced an idyllic world where the Wyrm wanted to convince them to stay. Graydon appears to have found himself in a more dystopian setting. But he is in love with (and was rejected by) Elora, so with her invitation, Graydon is getting what he wants, in a way. It doesn't seem to be a happily ever after kind of thing, but this Elora asked him to join her. Still, it's much darker than the previous vision.

A shape-shifter is another option. The crone is seen to take the form of a young girl when she wants to appear friendly, though she usually looks pretty creepy. So another servant of the Wyrm could have similar powers and take the form of Elora to manipulate Graydon. If this were the case, it seems likely that Graydon would be decided for a while. Graydon is coming into his own magical powers, so if the Wyrm is tricking him into fighting for the villains, it would be an intriguing twist. But the show has already toyed with the idea that Graydon may be connected to dark magic. It would be a lot of back and forth if he turns bad, only to get cured again.

Image via Disney+

The final explanation is that Graydon is in an alternate dimension or timeline. With little of the lore previously established, the show is free to expand as it sees fit, so they could potentially go in this direction. Still, a different dimension seems to be the least likely option as it is the only one with no president. The biggest argument here is what it would mean for the series. It seems unlikely they would dangle an army of monsters led by a powerful (and familiar) sorceress in front of the audience for it to amount to nothing. An alternate Elora leading an army against the heroes would be a unique twist and certainly a huge threat to Tir Asleen.

How Could Another Elora Impact Willow's Vision?

Early in the season, Willow had a vision of the future that foretold of Elora's death should she face the Crone. But Elora survives her fight with the Crone in the final episode. Elora chooses to go up against the Crone despite knowing Willow's prophecy, but she makes it out. Clearly, this confrontation has set something into motion. A more hopeful view would be that the heroes somehow changed the future, but if this were the case, it seems like the finale should have addressed it. So is Elora still destined to die? With the Crone defeated and a second Elora now in the mix, her future looks less bleak than before. Some fans have already begun speculating that it is this dark twin Willow saw die in his vision rather than the real Elora. With Willow's vision still left hanging as well, it seems possible, and even likely, that the two will connect. If this is the case, Willow should still be concerned about his vision as the series continues, and the second Elora's importance will continue to grow.

If the show does come back for Season 2, on the top of the list to expand upon should be this second Elora. Whatever direction the show takes, it will have an important impact on the story moving forward. And hopefully, it will mean that the real Elora isn't destined to die in the battle against the Wyrm. But until more of the show is released, the dark Elora remains Willow's greatest mystery.