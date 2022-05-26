During today’s Star Wars Celebration event, not everything was about the Jedis. At the Lucasfilm Showcase segment that took place during the panel, we finally were able to get a first look at the upcoming series Willow. A direct sequel to the cult-classic 1988 adventure, the series is bringing back Warwick Davis (Harry Potter film series) as the title character. In the story, a princess will set off on a quest to rescue her twin brother, and she is helped by Willow himself and other warrior friends.

During the panel, it was revealed that the story of the Willow series takes place 200 years after the events of the movie. The teaser trailer unveiled an epic-looking production, which is a huge step-up when compared to the low-budget late 80s film. The magical world is complete with fantastic creatures, breathtaking locations, and incredible-looking action sequences. Not that we didn't have any of that before, but now it looks stunning. The teaser also reminds us that the world needs Willow again, which sounds surprisingly true when someone says it out loud.

In addition, the teaser provides a deeper look into the story, which takes place when the balance between good and evil is upset. This means that Willow has to go off on a mission to protect a child who’s destined to be an empress, and they’ll fight all kinds of evil foes in order to see this mission through.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Willow' Casts Talisa Garcia, Making History as First Trans Actress Cast by Lucasfilm

Previously announced Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown) will play Kit, the princess who gears up to save her brother. Erin Kellyman (The Green Knight) plays Kit's best friend Jade, while Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals) is set to embody Dove, a kitchen made who is in love with Kit's brother. The panel also revealed that production was all in the family, with Warwick Davis' real-life daughter Annabelle Davis playing his onscreen daughter – and, behind the scenes, the actor’s son Lloyd Davis was his stunt double.

The original Willow is a dark fantasy film directed by Ron Howard (Cinderella Man) and produced by Star Wars mastermind George Lucas, who also came up with the story. Even though it got a mild reception at the box office – it grossed a little over $130 million – the movie ended up becoming a cult classic especially due to reruns and rentals on home video. The adventure ended up populating the afternoons of many 80s and 90s kids, who will certainly tune in to Disney+ to check out the next chapter in this heart-warming epic.

Disney+ premieres Willow on November 30.

You can check out the teaser trailer below:

Netflix Geeked Week ‘22 Schedule Reveals 'Stranger Things,' 'Umbrella Academy,' and More

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Erick Massoto (625 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe