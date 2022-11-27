The Willow series serving as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name was ultimately given the all-clear in October 2020 after negotiations regarding a continuation started in 2005. The first trailer for the series debuted earlier this year on May 26 at the Star Wars Celebration followed by a second trailer and official poster release at the Disney fan expo D23 on September 10, 2022. The show centers on an odd band of heroes who embark on a perilous quest to locations far from their homes. They must confront their demons and band together to save the planet.

In the original fantasy movie from 1988, a young farmer embarks on a quest to save a child who would ultimately vanquish the evil queen Bavmorda and save the kingdom. The events of the eight-episode Willow series occur years after the movie, and new characters are to be introduced. The plot concept, however, is very similar to the movie. The heroes go on a journey across the lands to find and save a kidnaped prince. The show will premiere on Disney+ on November 30, 2022, and will have episodes dropped weekly on the platform. To everyone's delight, Warwick Davis returns as Willow Ufgood, the titular main character from the film and a farmer-turned-sorcerer. Here is everyone you'll be seeing in the series along with the full list of actors fans can expect to see.

Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood

Warwick Davis has gained widespread recognition among moviegoers as a result of his roles as Wicket and Weazel in Star Wars and as Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter series of films. Davis starred as the titular character in the Willow movie and now, after 34 years, he is returning to his role as Willow Ufgood for the Disney+ series. The film Willow was specifically written with Davis in mind. Through the film, he had his breakout performance. Davis did a fantastic job playing the part of a Nelwyn farmer and aspiring sorcerer.

Before the sequel show was decided, Davis repeatedly expressed his desire to reprise his role in interviews. The dynamics of his role in the series will be fascinating to observe. Fans will get to see him in his most loved role. His endearing personality and outstanding acting might take the fans down memory lane to the 80s. Davis will be seen embarking on different endeavors in the series such as leading a party to rescue the twin brother of princess Kit.

Ruby Cruz as Kit

After an extensive casting search by Lucasfilm, Ruby Cruz bagged the role of Princess Kit, a character continuing from the previous film. Though relatively new to acting, Ruby Cruz was recently seen in HBO Max’s Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet. Ruby Cruz was announced to join the cast of the Willow TV series in a co-lead role in March 2021. Cruz will replace Cailee Spaeny from the film to portray Princess Kit in the series.

Kit is a princess raised to become the queen of the land. She is the daughter of Sorsha and the granddaughter of Bavmorda. The princess sets in motion a quest to rescue her twin brother along with a group of other characters. The search for her kidnaped prince twin brother serves as the plot of the series. Cruz has also acted in a TV remake of the cult classic The Lost Boys from the 1980s. She portrayed Jami Gertz's character from the 1987 movie as the female lead. Cruz is also known for her role as a young Lizzy Kaplan in Castle Rock's second season.

Erin Kellyman as Jade

Having gained global recognition after starring as Enfys Nest in Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story, Erin Kellyman's career is on the rise as she earned another role in a Lucasfilm production. She will be seen in a lead role in Willow series, playing Jade. In the series, Jade is a knight-in-training and Princess Kit's best friend. Her persona is that of a powerful orphan woman with a complex background. Along with the other main character in the story, she joins the search for Kit's twin brother.

Kellyman is best known for starring as Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Her portrayal of Eponine in the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables may also be familiar to fans. Kellyman also portrayed Karli Morgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Fans are interested to learn what she brings to the table as a new character in the Willow universe.

Ellie Bamber as Dove

The youngest-ever member of The London Player's Theater before debuting in TV and film, Ellie Bamber earned herself a spot in Willow among the trio of female protagonists. Bamber is best known for playing India Hastings, the daughter of Jake Gyllenhaal and Isla Fisher's characters in Tom Ford's feature film Nocturnal Animals. She also co-starred with Kellyman in the BBC production of Les Misérables as Cosette, making this series her second collaboration with her co-star.

In Willow, Bamber will play Dove, a kitchen assistant who later learns she is the "chosen one" with exceptional abilities. Bamber has already delivered some outstanding performances, such as those of Mandy Rice-Davies in The Trial of Christine Keeler and Angela Knippenberg in The Serpent. For her performance as Erin in the 2018 film High Resolution, she also won Best Actress at the Orlando Film Festival.

Tony Revolori as Graydon

In March 2021, Tony Revolori officially joined the cast of Willow. He plays the role of Graydon, a young scholar and part of the team in the quest for the missing prince. Revolori is well-known for playing Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home movies, all of which are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also garnered a lot of praise from critics for his performance in The Grand Budapest Hotel as Zero Moustafa. Along with these, He also played the lead alongside Jason Mantzoukas in Hannah Fidell's comedy The Long Dumb Road. Revolori's addition gives the Willow cast additional fresh young talent. Fans can hopefully expect a charming performance from Revolori.

Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman

Amar Chadha-Patel joined the cast of Willow in April 2021. The beloved DJ Dave from Netflix's Sex Education, Chadha-Patel stars as Boorman, a thief and swordsman who joins the quest to find the lost prince in exchange for freedom from prison. He will play the fourth member of the group, who echoes Val Kilmer’s character in the Willow movie. You may have seen Chadha-Patel before playing Preacher in The Third Day (2020), Mounted Palace Guard in Aladdin (2019), and Rance in Doom: Annihilation (2019). He also played Lord Yakota on Prime Video's The Wheel of Time.

Joanne Whalley as Sorsha

At the Lucasfilm panel at Star Wars Celebration in May 2022, Joanne Whalley announced that she will be playing Sorsha from the original movie again in the Willow series. She is a talented warrior and daughter of the overthrown Queen Bavmorda. Now all grown up, she will be seen on the throne as the queen herself. Even though Sorsha is older and wiser, she still embodies the same tough demeanor as she did in the movie. Whalley has had a long career, having acted in nearly 30 feature films, although mostly appearing on television. For her work in the 1985 BBC serial Edge of Darkness, she received a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Actress. Her other notable work in films and TV includes Dance with a Stranger (1985), Scandal (1989), BBC's The Singing Detective, The Borgias (2011), NBC's A.D. The Bible Continues, and Marvel's Daredevil.

Talisa Garcia (Baptiste) and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Mia and Me) were both cast in the series in April 2022 for supporting parts, with Garcia playing the mother of Revolori's character. This marked the first appearance of a transgender actor in a Lucasfilm production. Kevin Pollak (A Few Good Men) and Rick Overton (Beverly Hills Cop), who played the brownie couple Rool and Franjean in the movie, were revealed to be returning their roles at the D23 Expo in September. Mims, the daughter of Willow, will also be in the show, portrayed by Warwick Davis' daughter Annabelle Davis. Along with the rest of the incredibly skilled group, Ralph Ineson (The VVitch) and Christian Slater (Heathers) will appear in the series as well.