It's been a month since Willow dropped its wonderful finale, but this fantasy show is the gift that keeps on giving. A new batch of concept art illustrations from the series have been released through its official social media channels, giving fans a new look at characters such as the titular sorcerer himself (Warwick Davis), Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). The pictures also take a look at an early design for the armors worn by the Tir Asleen army, giving a reference to what the team at Lucasfilm envisioned for their return to the world established in the 1988 film.

The Willow series follows Princess Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz), as she urgently needs to gather a team to go on a quest in the search of her kidnapped brother, Airk (Dempsey Bryk). The crew she puts together includes Jade (Erin Kellyman), Prince Graydon (Tony Revolori) and Thraxus Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel). The group go through extreme lengths in their journey, facing soldiers corrupted by dark magic while Elora struggles with basic spells during her training. Even if most of the heroes are very young, they must manage to find courage within their hearts to defeat the forces of evil.

Speaking to Collider while promoting the release of the show, Bamber commented on how she was nervous about stepping into the shoes of Elora Danan and working on a big show like this one brought. But ultimately, the actress was excited about joining the series. During the same interview, Tony Revolori said that he was also excited about working on Willow because he was a fan of the original film when he was a boy. Bamber is set to appear in the upcoming film, The Sniper's Daughter, while Revolori will appear in the upcoming Scream VI, which will hit theaters on March 10.

Is Willow Coming Back for a Second Season?

While the show has created a solid fan base over the course of its release, Willow hasn't been officially renewed for a second season by Disney+. There is still hope that audiences might be able to travel back to Tir Asleen, given how the show hasn't been canceled, either. Given the success of mature stories set in fantasy worlds in recent years, such as House of the Dragon or Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there might be plenty of demand for Willow's light-hearted fun. It would also help Lucasfilm diversify its slate by producing content unrelated to the Star Wars galaxy.

