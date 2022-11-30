Disney's new Willow series includes many of the stars of the 1988 film, and we now know it includes lesser-known stars, too: the babies who portrayed the infant Elora Danan, future empress of Tir Asleen. Kate Greenfield, Ruth Greenfield, and Rachel Bearman, who each portrayed Elora in certain scenes, all appear in small roles in the Lucasfilm fantasy series.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the cameos in an interview with showrunner Jonathan Kasdan and executive producer Michelle Rejwan. As Elora Danan, and the speculation of how her future life would unfold, was the key to Kasdan's plot for the revival series, it was important that they find the actors who'd portrayed her. None of the three women who portrayed the infant continued as actresses as adults, but the production tracked them down. According to Kasdan, "one of them got a call at like four in the afternoon in her flat outside of London", and can now be seen in the opening sequence, carrying a basket of bread. Kasdan also had praise for the babies' acting in the original, which is all the more impressive given that all three infants had to perform wearing voluminous red wigs. Kate and Ruth Greenfield are twin sisters, and were originally intended to be the only portrayers of the infant; however, as filming went on, the twins outgrew the backpack that they were carried around in, and Bearman, the niece of second assistant director Gerry Toomey, was brought in to pinch-hit.

Elora Danan is a key driver of the plot in the Ron Howard-directed fantasy film; the film opens with her birth, which is prophesied to be the doom of wicked sorceress Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). She is spirited out of captivity, and eventually finds her way to the titular Willow (Warwick Davis), who spends the remainder of the movie on a quest to protect the helpless infant. At the end of the film, Bavmorda is vanquished, and Elora Danan is left to be raised by Willow's allies, the mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and Bavmorda's daughter, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley).

Image via Disney+

In addition to Davis, Whalley, and the three Elora Danans, the series will also feature Kevin Pollak, who starred as the mischevious brownie Rool in the original. New cast members include Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Ralph Ineson, and Christian Slater. Willow is executive-produced by Kasdan, Rejwan, Howard, Brian Grazer, Kathleen Kennedy, Wendy Mericle, and Roopesh Parekh, and produced by Julia Cooperman.

Willow's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. Check out the series trailer below: