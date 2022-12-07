Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 & 2 of Willow.

1988’s Willow remains a cult classic for good reason, holding strong as a highly-entertaining fantasy story with a unique setting and a cast of sympathetic characters. However, as much as we love the movie, we must admit Willow is a fruit of its time regarding female representation. That’s because the only female protagonist, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), is a fierce warrior that abandons her duties just because Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) says a few sweet words to her. While we are sympathetic to the effects a young and shirtless Kilmer can have on the mind, that doesn’t excuse Willow from reproducing some nasty clichés regarding women being unable to resist the charms of a handsome scoundrel that steals a kiss.

When Disney+ announced a Willow series, more than three decades after the original movie’s release, we knew the company would update the fantasy setting to include layered female characters. The easiest solution, though, would be just to have more women around, as if the issues of the original movie had never existed. Surprisingly, the TV sequel takes a different path by exposing recurring issues with medieval tropes and turning them into clever narrative elements.

Image via Disney+

Willow Allows the Women to Change Fantasy from the Inside

There are many ways Willow recon with the franchise's sexist rots. First, Disney+ completely revamped the character of Sorsha, turning her into a powerful queen who is vital for the realm's safety. That doesn’t mean the series erases Sorsha’s youth. On the contrary, right in the first episode, the queen reminisces about the past, admitting she was young, naive, and even a little bit dumb to fall for Madmartigan and later accept to marry him. Sorsha is a different character, but instead of pretending her early representation doesn’t exist, the series recontextualizes it as part of the errors that helped her grow and become wiser.

Willow also expands on the original fantasy setting by showing how everyone lives in a kingdom ruled by men. Despite being a strong queen, Sorsha still has to abide by tradition, which leads her to promise her daughter Kit’s (Ruby Cruz) hand to the son of a noble leader. So, if the queen herself still has to accept traditions such as arranged marriage, one could wonder how much freedom women really have in this kingdom. The same goes for the order of knights, which usually accepts only men in their ranks. There is a social structure to restrain women to specific positions in Willow’s society, which helps us to understand why the movie had some awkward moments when it comes to female representation.

Image via Disney+

Disney+ Willow is not satisfied with explaining the patriarchal structure of the world. The series takes a step further by giving its female cast plenty of opportunities to challenge the status quo and forge their own path. Kit, for instance, rebels against her arranged marriage and confess her love for Jade (Erin Kellyman), starting a rare queer relationship that doesn’t feel like an afterthought of the writer’s room. Jade also breaks the mold by becoming the first woman ever to get an invitation to train as a knight. Even Willow’s (Warwick Davis) daughter, Mimis (Annabelle Davis), has risen above her family’s farming tradition to become a warrior and protector of the Nelwyn.

Like most fantasy settings, Willow's world was created for man and ruled by man. In medieval fantasy, women are usually relegated to supporting parts, only to help male leads or be charmed by them. So, even when strong women such as Sorsha are introduced, they quickly are put in her place by some handsome man like Madmartigan. Disney+ Willow understands the problems with the genre, but instead of pretending these issues don't exist, it actually uses tired fantasy tropes to its advantage.

So far, Willow promises to give its female cast the means to fight for their freedom and change the world with courage. Instead of changing the rules of its fantasy setting so that the world can be more friendly to women, the series puts its female protagonists in a hostile world, letting them fend for themselves and earn their place in the history books. It’s an exciting perspective for the series' future, and we can’t wait to see where Willow takes us next.

New episodes of Willow come to Disney+ every Wednesday.