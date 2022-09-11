New images from Disney+’s upcoming Willow series beckons its audience to return to the magical world of Andowyne created in the 1988 cult-classic of the same name. The Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment series, which debuts this November, is a direct sequel to the fantasy-adventure film following Warwick Davis as an aspiring wizard who embarks on an epic journey to protect a baby from an evil queen imposing a dark rule over the empire.

The Willow images reveal returning characters that will certainly strike a nostalgic chord for fans of the ’80s genre staple. Since the series picks up decades after the events of the film, Davis returns as an aged version of the familiar hero and the show’s namesake, Willow Ufgood. The new series features a cast that consists of Joanne Whalley (The Man Who Knew Too Much) reprising her role as Sorsha in addition to new faces such as Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown) as Kit, Erin Kellyman (The Green Knight) as Jade, Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals) as Dove, Dempsey Bryk (The Silence) as Airk, Amar Chadha-Patel (The Third Day) as Boorman and Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel) as Graydon. During Disney’s D23 film and television showcase for Marvel and Lucasfilm, Christian Slater surprised fans with the announcement that he will also be joining the diverse cast of the sequel series in an unknown role.

The brand-new trailer and poster for Willow were also unveiled during the showcase early Saturday, fostering even more excitement and hype surrounding the show, which is set in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish. Willow tells the story of an unlikely group of heroes who set off on a dangerous quest. Together, the new and returning characters face their inner demons as they work together to save their world. The vibrant series full of heart and humor will play on the nostalgia associated with the film, but also with a modern sensibility.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Vibrant 'Willow' Poster Teases the Sorcerer's Next Great Adventure

The official synopsis for the series describes the plot as “An unlikely group of heroes sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

Willow will premiere on Disney+ on November 30. While you wait, get to know the world of Willow by checking out the new images and trailer below:

Image via Disney+

Image via Disney+

Image via Disney+

For More D23 News: