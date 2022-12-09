There’s nothing audiences love more than a good fantasy adventure — just look at the popularity of shows like Rings of Power or House of the Dragon, which have more than their fill of sword-clanging, wand-wielding magic and adventure. But before all of those came Willow, the story of a small but mighty sorcerer who took on cosmic evil to save the life of a baby destined to rule the realm. A cult classic in its own right, it’s only appropriate that the story has now been revived for television, with a sequel series starring the returning Warwick Davis as the Nelwyn magician, along with a new band of adventurers who must prove their mettle against the greatest evil the world has ever known.

Willow’s return to screens has writer and director Jon Kasdan, the show’s creator and showrunner, to thank. Son of Lawrence Kasdan, famous for co-writing a multitude of Star Wars movies, Jon’s got an impressive resume of his own, including writing multiple episodes of Dawson’s Creek and Freaks and Geeks, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story, which he co-wrote with his father. It was there that the journey towards a Willow sequel was born, when he broached the idea with original star Davis. The idea eventually developed into the series that just premiered on Disney+, taking audiences back to the kingdom of Tir Asleen as it’s once again threatened by the forces of darkness.

Collider was excited to sit down with Kasdan, who also wrote three episodes of the series, to discuss the new series and its influences, which range in tone from The Neverending Story to It, to the tales of H.P. Lovecraft. During this interview, he also discussed the legacy of Elora Danan and her journey through the series, as well as Val Kilmer’s influence on the show’s characters, and how he managed to get Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham to appear in this week’s episode.

The first question that I wanted to ask you was about Elora Danan, because obviously, you get the first episode and we see what happened to her. And at the end of the movie, you get this kind of closure of, she's going to be raised by Madmartigan and Sorsha. So, at what point in the process did you decide, "This is what we're going to do, we're going to go hide her away," and why did you choose to do that?

KASDAN: Well, it really was about ... I'm someone who came out of seeing the movie thinking, "Well, I expect one of these every three years. I'm supposed to get a Willow story every three years, and I'm supposed to see Elora at seven, and then at twelve, and then at fifteen," and all these things. And because the realities of the industry, and the world, created a dynamic where this was the moment when we could make a story about these characters and follow it up, I knew that in story terms, at least, there was going to be a good 20-year gap between the movie and when we picked up.

But the story I wanted to tell was all always, and fundamentally, about Elora learning about magic. So it sort of organically just arose, that the way to tell that story and experience her whole journey was to hide that information from her for that period of time and to let it be something that she discovers along with the audience, and then get to see what it's like when she has to contend with this enormous reputation that sort of precedes her.

And it is a massive reputation, because I think every person I know that watched it spent the whole of the first [episode] trying to guess which one of the party was going to end up being Elora. Annoyingly, my mom clocked it about 15 minutes into the episode.

KASDAN: I think some people do, and I'm pleased by how many people think it's Jade and that people think it's Kit, and I love that they all bring so much pathos and protagonist energy to their characters that it could be any one of them.

But one of my favorite things in the show is, and this was something that arose very late, but in the third episode when Elora stumbles upon the two woods-women in the woods and [one] says, "What's your name?" And she says, "It's Elora." And Hannah Waddingham does a great, "That's a lot of responsibility." And I loved this idea that it [was like] naming your son Kareem Abdul-Jabbar if you want him to play basketball. And it was just like, "Ugh. Lot of pressure there." And it felt authentic to what the legacy of Elora Danan meant, at least to me as a kid. It was code for "Chosen One."

You mentioned Hannah Waddingham. This is the one question I've been dying to ask you: how did you get her for that episode? Because I jumped for joy when I saw her.

KASDAN: No, it was an unbelievable thing where that character emerged in the writing as someone that I wanted in the middle of this sequence where Elora's really running for her life, and you get that chaotic energy and familiar imagery of someone running from a monster, to stumble upon a character who was completely oblivious to what was happening.

And it's interesting, I was working with a writer named John Bickerstaff on that episode, and he was saying, "Well, what if these two women were having lunch, and they were just in the middle of their day?" And we instantly gravitated toward that idea. And we wrote it, and we tried to make it as funny as possible. And we had talked about a bunch of people, and our casting director, Lauren Evans, had worked with Hannah before, I think on Sex Education. And she said, "What about Hannah?” I said, “Well, that would be great, but there's no way we're going to get Hannah to come to Wales and do three days." And she said, "Well, I wouldn't be so sure. She's sort of a big nerd, and she loves this kind of stuff." And literally 45 minutes later, we got a call back saying, "Send Hannah the scene. She's so excited." And she came out, and she was great and learned how to fight with an ax and do the whole thing.

She is absolutely the highlight of that episode. I remember I ran downstairs [to my family] as soon as it happened, and I was like, "You're not going to believe who showed up."

KASDAN: Absolutely. And the turn she takes was also a critical…it was such a lovely thing for us that that idea could be completed, and she's got this blasé-ness to start, but then what she actually ends up doing is deepening Elora's sort of understanding of her own role.

And I personally love what Ellie [Bamber] did with…at first wanting to give up after these two women are killed, and then of realizing…and it's a thing that Ellie and I talked about a lot, that there was the last thing they would've wanted her to do. And her defiance and her moment of defiance felt very pure to me of like, "No. F**k you, guys. I'm not doing this. There's no way I'm doing this." And I love that about her. And she continues to feed those moments over the course of the season.

Yeah, I think that's absolutely something that you notice throughout the season, not just with her, but with everybody. Every character serves that. Everyone is sort of feeding off of everyone else.

KASDAN: There's a defiance and an independence, I hope, to all six of them that feels like it comes through in the end. And none of them are going to be sort of bound by their roles or their destinies, or anything but their own guiding heart. And that's the hope of the show.

Absolutely. There was something that I wanted to ask you about. You mentioned on Twitter that there was a little bit of Lovecraft mythos sort of woven in there.

KASDAN: Huge! Not a little, deep.

Where did that come from, and how did you work that in?

KASDAN: Well, I grew up falling in love with those stories, and particularly hugely influential on this story was the novel It, which I read when I was…twelve or thirteen. And I went deep into it and started to look at where it had come from and the tradition it had come out of for [Stephen] King, which leads all teenagers to love Lovecraft inevitably, and this incredible world he created.

And one of the things that drew me to it was that with Lovecraft, you've got this thing where all these writers of the period, some really talented and some lesser, all developed this connection to what he was doing. It was almost like an original D&D game they were all playing together. But it was amazing people, like Robert Bloch, who had written Psycho, and the Conan creator, and it's like they kind of created the Lovecraft circle of sorts. And I thought, "Well, that's such a cool device,” and it's such a thing that I admire in storytelling where people are bouncing concepts and mythological ideas off each other's work in an effort to create a more expansive and complete universe.

And for me, one of the sort of magics of Willow as a movie was that it was so scary, and one of the challenges of trying to continue it as a series was, how do you up the ante in terms of your villains and the danger, not just within the world of Willow, but within the world of Star Wars and within the world of all the content you've got? And I found myself going back to Lovecraft and going back to It as of an existential dread of these things that are so massive and so powerful that they make our human lives seem inconsequential and ridiculous.

It's funny that you mention Willow being scary because every time I show this movie to somebody, it's specifically the trolls crawling on the castle. Oh my God, it's the worst.

KASDAN: It's amazing. And it's really at a moment…my dad made this lovely documentary about Industrial Light and Magic that just came out on Disney+, and I had not seen actually any of it until I watched it on Disney+ about two months ago when it landed. But there's a great section about Phil Tippett and the creatures he was creating there. And between the design of the trolls and the way that the Eborsisk sort of transforms…it's very much like The Thing, or a lot of the [John] Carpenter stuff of that age, where it's just tactile and gooey and terrifying, y’know?

And what I enjoyed about that is that you kind of expanded on those creatures that already exist [in the series] while also adding to it. You have Joonas Suotamo as The Scourge [and] you get all these new creatures. The first thing that struck me in that first episode was, "Oh good, we're going to terrify the children as much as we did with the original."

KASDAN: It's funny you say that because it's something…we had our first table read of the show, and it was deep in the heart of COVID, and it was this giant room, and we're all separated by six feet and everybody's got a microphone. And I had to make an introductory speech and I said, "I sort of hope for only two things: that we can make people laugh — that we can make children laugh — and that we can scare the living shit out of them. And if we can achieve those two things, we will have succeeded."

And there was a laugh from the group, but they knew that everyone knew from the onset that one of the intentions was to create images that really stuck with you. And that's what I love about the movies that scared me when I was a kid. They're the ones that have remained in my consciousness.

Yeah. When I think of '80s movies, specifically, that I grew up on as a kid, they were always a little unsettling. Maybe when you're young, it doesn't kind of affect you as much. But coming up as an adult and then re-watching stuff like Labyrinth or Dark Crystal, or Willow, and going, "Oh my God, what were my parents letting me watch?"

KASDAN: And the other thing that's deep in this, for me at least, is Neverending Story was huge to me in this period, and I pair it with Willow in a lot of these conversations because one of the things that both were Ron [Howard] and Wolfgang Peterson gave each of those movies was a sense of scale that was a little terrifying when you were a kid.

And Warwick fundamentally adds to this, too, because he was this little person in this world of giant people. And I always thought that, fundamentally, I related to Willow as a kid. I related to Atreyu as this kid who's up against giant forces, and likewise, was this tiny little scrawny, skinny boy against, really, in that movie, sort of almost Lovecraftianly cosmic forces, and the Nothing, and all that stuff, and that hugely impacted, certainly, what I was afraid of growing up and then how I thought of this show.

Speaking of other '80s properties, I was very, very curious. I don't know what you have your hands in, but if you were given the opportunity to give new life to another film like you have with Willow, do you have any that you would like to? Because I would like to see what you could do with Labyrinth because that's my favorite movie.

KASDAN: No, I mean, Labyrinth is a great one, and I've certainly had those conversations. It's in development at Sony, I think, at the moment. It's a little bit tricky because between Jim Henson, George Lucas, and the distributor, which I think was Tri-Star, it's always been a little bit of a rights nightmare. But what it has so beautifully and speaks to this thing is this…it has a design element that is almost superior to any of these movies. It's so beautifully conceived. From the moment she's outside the wall to the moment [at] the end of the movie, it's like the design of every element feels so consistent and sort of a piece.

For sure.

KASDAN: I love it. It's funny, you really feel, as we've been going through the press, how deep people's love of Val [Kilmer] and that character has been on Willow. I think you come up against a similar thing with Labyrinth, with David Bowie being almost irreplaceable in that universe. He's so brilliant.

Well, it's funny, speaking of Val, you guys kind of had great timing, releasing in the same year as Top Gun: Maverick. But also, I think the thing that strikes me is that you feel him so much in the show. I've been telling people, "If you're sad that Madmartigan's not there, just look at Boorman." He's very much that sort of same archetype. So I commend you guys because I know that that can be a hard thing to work through.

KASDAN: It's a hard thing to do, and we wanted to tie it very much to his character. I wanted to paint this picture in the audience's mind of this skinny sixteen-year-old Boorman chasing after Madmartigan, and learning all of his sense of humor and approach to the world from Val's character, because I feel a little bit that way. I feel like that recklessness and sort of cockiness…for kids of my generation, that was just like, "That's who we want to be." And we're vulnerable and afraid often, and very loving, but we dress it up in this sort of, "Who gives a shit? I'm cool with everything," attitude.

And that was a gift to me of Val's, and I wanted it to be a gift to that character because I knew that in Kit and Airk, it was going to be much more in their DNA. And I think one of the things that was incredibly fortunate - because there's so many actors in the world, you're lucky when you find the one who's right - but Dempsey [Bryk] coming in to play Val's son was such an odd and exciting bit of casting to all of us, that we were just like, "Well, we got to do this. This guy's so unusual and cool," in the way that, frankly, I thought casting Val in the movie was similarly bold.

Oh yeah. It's funny, I saw him and I saw Ruby [Cruz], and instantaneously, watching it with my mom, she was like, "These could be Val’s kids." And I saw it, and specifically Dempsey, I was like, "Oh no, you've just kind of shrunk Madmartigan down slightly. That's him." It was spooky.

KASDAN: And he brings his thing, but it's so consistent in the spirit with what Val did. And they were so devoted to trying to be faithful to that and trying to imagine what it would be like to grow up with only a vague memory of who this guy was and how he inhabited their lives.

