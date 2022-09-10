A new poster for the upcoming original Willow series on Disney+, the sequel to the beloved 1988 fantasy series of the same name, dropped alongside the new trailer during the film and television showcase for Marvel and Lucasfilm at the D23 Expo late this morning. The poster, which was posted by Disney+ on Twitter soon after, teases a magical adventure for fans of the original film, with the tagline “The next great adventure begins.”

The poster for the epic, eight-episode fantasy series Willow is set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, November 30 features the silhouettes of six of its characters turned towards an astonishing and colorful sunset. With the new series reportedly taking place 200 years after the events of the original Lucasfilm movie, the show will include familiar faces from the cult classic as well as new characters. The Willow series follows a Nelwyn named Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis, Star Wars) who learned he was capable of great magic as a boy and saved a young child with a great destiny from the clutches of an evil empress. Along with a group of young adventurers, Willow must fend off new threats to the kingdom, proving again that good will always conquer evil.

Also returning to the magical world of Willow this November is Joanne Whalley (The Man who Knew too Little), who will be reprising her role as Sorsha, the hostile daughter of Bavmorda who turned into an important ally for Willow as well as a protector of the child he was transporting. Val Kilmer (Top Gun), who was recovering from throat cancer, could not reprise his role as Madmartigan. However, the Heathers and Mr. Robot star Christian Slater was announced as part of the Willow cast in an unknown role.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Willow' Series Trailer Promises a Magical Adventure Into the Unknown

The rest of the Willow cast is made up of new faces who will become the new heroes of the story, including Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Dempsey Bryk (Black Mirror), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Amar Chadha-Patel (The Third Day), and Talisa Garcia (Baptiste), who is making history as the first openly transgender actor cast in a Lucasfilm project.

Even though Ron Howard is not returning as director for the Willow series, he is still attached to the project as an executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Jonathan Kasdan. Kasdan, who was a co-writer on Solo: A Star Wars Story, will be taking charge as the series showrunner, and he is also credited as a screenwriter with John Bickerstaff (Grounded) and Hannah Friedman (Obi-Wan Kenobi). The Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights director Jon M. Chu was initially attached to the fantasy series as a director, but scheduling conflicts led him to drop out. Taking his place directing will be Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander), Jamie Childs (His Dark Materials), and Debs Paterson (A Discovery of Witches).

Willow will premiere on Disney+ on November 30. Until then, check out the new poster and trailer below:

Image via Disney+

For More D23 News: