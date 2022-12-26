Disney+ has released new posters for Willow, highlighting the main cast of heroes and villains of the magical land of Tir Asleen. Set many years after the beloved 1988’s movie of the same name, the series follows a new band of heroes as they fight against the forces of darkness.

As expected, the new set of posters features Warwick Davis as Willow, the last wizard of Tir Asleen, a magical land filled with wonder and perils. In the series, Willow is charged with taking care of Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber), a girl with incredible magical power who’s the only hope for the kingdom to repel the evil forces of the Crone. Elora is the baby Willow saved in the original movie and who’s now a grown-up woman learning to control her powers. As expected, Elora got her own poster, too, together with all the members of her party.

First, we have Kit (Ruby Cruz), the princess of Tir Asleen, who’s not too fond of Elora. Kit is the daughter of Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), another legacy character coming back from the movie. While Kit doesn’t believe Elora can save the world, she still joins the band of heroes while trying to rescue her brother, Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). Kit is followed by her romantic interest, Jade (Erin Kellyman), the first woman to get an invitation to become a knight. The band is rounded up by Kit’s betrothed Graydon (Tony Revolori) and Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), a thief and warrior who joins the group at the queen's request.

It’s not only the heroes who got new posters, though. The four fiends the Crone sends to kidnap Airk are also featured in the new set, giving us a detailed look at their nightmarish design. As the new posters underline, the four villains are named The Dag, the Doom, the Lich, and the Scourge.

What Is ‘Willow’ About?

In the original film, Davis plays the role of Willow Ufgood, a prominent member of the Nelwyn race, also known as the little people. Although Nelwyn are small and usually looked down on by humans, Willow goes on an adventure to stop the evil sorcerer Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). With nothing more than his wits, Willow becomes the unlikely hero, ushering in a new era of prosperity. While the film failed to impress critics when it was first released, Willow became a cult classic. So, more than three decades later, Disney+ is trying to revive the franchise with a new series.

New episodes of Willow come to Disney+ every Wednesday. Check out the rest of the new posters below:

