If Disney+’s Willow series has you yearning to venture into Tir Asleen for some magical exploits, but you find yourself without a Nelwyn sorcerer to guide you, Super7 has your fix. The collectibles company has just released a new line of ReAction figures to accompany the series, and Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the full set, featuring a handful of beloved characters, both familiar and new, as well as a couple of bad guys to fill out the ranks

The new Willow: The Magic Lies Within collection contains six 3.75” figures of both the show’s heroes and its villains, including Willow Ufgood himself, who stands ready for anything the forces of darkness have to throw at him. Also included on the heroes’ side are Kit Tanthalos, princess of the realm and daughter of Sorsha and Madmartigan, her loyal knight Jade, and kitchen maid Dove, whose potential is more than she could ever have dreamed of. Both Kit and Jade come with sword accessories — Kit bearing her mother’s serrated blade — while Dove carries the fairy Cherlindrea’s wand, and Willow is equipped with his trusty staff to battle against the evil Gales the best way he knows how: with magic and his friends at his side.

On the more sinister side, The Magic Lies Within collection also includes Head Cage, the fierce monster of The Gales who uses his size and the chains wrapped around his arms to intimidate enemies, as well as Commander Ballantine, Jade’s once-close mentor who takes a dark turn when the realm is invaded by a supernatural threat. The latter comes equipped with a sword, and both are formidable enemies for Willow and his party, outnumbered as they are.

Explore the World of Willow With Super7's Figures

The full set pairs perfectly with Super7’s existing Willow figures, which include a younger version of Willow, as well as the dashing Madmartigan and the evil Queen Bavmorda, as well as her wicked general Kael and her daughter (and eventual love interest for Madmartigan) Sorsha. Each figure in both sets is articulated and finely detailed, a perfect addition to the collection of a fantasy lover who’s looking for a little bit of Lucasfilm nostalgia.

The Willow: The Magic Lies Within collection is available for purchase on Super7’s website, and the first four episodes of Willow, starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, and more, are streaming now on Disney+. You can check out trailer for the series down below: