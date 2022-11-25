Willow is almost upon us! The series, which is bringing back Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, is set to take on the world years after the original movie and while we don't know where Elora Danan is, we do know that Willow is there to teach the world of his magic once more. And now there's a brand-new teaser that shows us just how magical the new series is going to be!

Described as "An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world," Willow brings us back to the world that the 1988 movie that starred Davis along with Val Kilmer as Madmartigan as the two are on a quest to protect Elora Danan. Along the way, they meet Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) who is also rejoining Davis in the new Disney+ series.

The teaser though starts with an impassioned plea from Willow to those he's working with. "We are the world's best hope against the evil coming to destroy us all," he says. And so we know right off the bat that the peace they thought would come in protecting Elora Danan is in danger.

Later in the teaser, we see Adwoa Aboah as Scorpia in a room with Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel) talking to each other when Boorman compliments Scorpia on her aim only for Scorpia to say that she was "aiming a touch higher" before a sequence of amazing fight sequences take us into the title card for Willow. And while it is just a brief look into the series, it does a great job of getting fans excited for what is to come from the new look into this world originally created by George Lucas.

The magic of Willow is something that has inspired generations. We have been wrapped up in the story of Willow and Elora Danan for decades and returning after all this time is wonderful. Especially knowing that we get to go on this journey once again with Davis as our guide.

The TV show is created by Lucas, Jonathan Kasdan, and Ron Howard (both Howard and Lucas are executive producers on the series) and it is a fun thing to know that after all these years, we're going back to the Mother World. Willow is set to hit Disney+ on November 30 and with it comes plenty of new characters to fall in love with along with the return of Willow and Sorsha and I will hold out hope that we get a glimpse of Madmartigan at some point.