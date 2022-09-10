A new trailer for the upcoming Willow TV series has been released, teasing a magical adventure for its viewers. The series, which will debut on Disney+ this November, will follow the titular hero who is once again called upon to save the world with his magic.

The new trailer begins with flashing images that introduce the new threat, before urging viewers to forget everything we know. We are then invited on a quest as Sorsha's daughter searches for our titular hero, Willow. We see Sorsha is still a badass warrior as her daughter tells Willow that her brother was abducted, calling on his magic to save the world. Willow is once again seen leaving his wife to go on a quest, a scene reminiscent of the original film. Familiar Nelwyns and brownies are also seen in the trailer, assuring nostalgia will have a front-row seat in the new series.

The upcoming series no doubt has big shoes to fill as its predecessor was not only a commercial success, but was also nominated for two Academy Awards. What’s more, the high-fantasy film has stood the test of time and is considered a classic in many circles. However, from the new trailer, it appears the series is ramping up to be a worthy successor to the film, or at the very least, a fun and stunning ride for viewers.

Image via Disney

The sequel series will include actors from the original film alongside new faces, as we see in the trailer. Willow will see the return of Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley who played Willow Ufgood and Sorsha respectively. It was also revealed Christian Slater will be appearing in the series. Sadly, Val Kilmer, who was recovering from throat cancer, could not reprise his role as Madmartigan from the 1988 film.

The series will also star Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), Dempsey Bryk (Black Mirror), and Amer Chadha-Patel (The Wheel of Time). Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones), Talisa Garcia (Baptiste), and Ralph Ineson (Absentia) have also been cast in the series. Being some of the brightest up-and-coming stars in the industry, the new cast members possibly serve as a testament to the quality of the upcoming series.

With the series reportedly taking place 200 years after the events of the film, it will not only be exciting to return to this magical world, but it will be interesting to see how much has changed in two centuries. One thing is for certain though, with the financial backing of Disney, Willow is sure to be a visual spectacle. The newly released trailer certainly points in that direction.

The Willow series is helmed by Jonathan Kasdan, with Stephen Woolfenden set to direct the first two episodes. Ron Howard who directed the original film is also onboard as an executive producer.

Willow is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 30. Until then, check out the new trailer below:

