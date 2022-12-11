Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Willow film and TV series.Disney's newest series, Willow, is the streaming services' first go at a live-action fantasy TV series since the recent boom for the genre. It is a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name. As a sequel, the series builds off of the film. The series refers to the film as a prologue, recapping it at the beginning. It also brings back many familiar faces, like Willow (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalle). But more than that, the series references the film at every opportunity.

Airk

The references to the film start with the name of Sorsha and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) son. Airk (Dempsey Bryk) is named after old Madmartigan's friend Airk Thaughbaer (Gavan O'Herlihy), who commanded the Knights of Galladoorn. He assisted Willow and his friends in fighting Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Airk Thaughbaer sacrificed himself in the film's final battle, and Sorsha and Madmartigan named their son in his honor. This Airk appears to be more like his father than his mother. Airk has a non-princely attitude and the reputation of a heartbreaker. The series focuses on a rescue mission after Airk is kidnaped.

Galladoorn and the Shining Knights

Another subtle reference to the series is the kingdom of Galladoorn itself. Much like Airk, Galladoorn had fallen to Bavmorda in film. The kingdom was no more, but the knights of the Shining Legion fought on. The series introduces a rebuilt Galladoorn through the character of Graydon (Tony Revolori), who is the prince of Galladoorn who Kit (Ruby Cruz) is supposed to marry. Notably, the Shining Legion is still around as they accepted Jade (Erin Kellyman) as a recruit, though she decides to go on a quest rather than leave for Galladoorn.

Boorman's Imprisonment

Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel) doesn't appear in the film but fulfills a Madmartigan-esque role. His tendency to look out for his own interests first is very like Madmartigan. Formerly Madmartigan's squire, Boorman is the rogue member of the quest. His introduction mirrors Madmartigan's first appearance in the film. When Willow first runs into Madmartigan, the swordsman is trapped in a cage for a crime. After some resistance, Willow sets him free. Similarly, Boorman starts off imprisoned in Sorsha's dungeon. For what, we don't know. But Sorsha offers Boorman his freedom if he guides the quest, like Madmartigan got freedom for looking out for baby Elora (played by Ellie Bamber in the show). Hopefully, Boorman does better with the quest than Madmartigan did with the baby.

Sorsha's Sword

In the film, Sorsha has a very distinct-looking sword that she carries throughout. The blade has one serrated edge making it more threatening than the average weapon. When the castle is attacked in the series, Sorsha brings out the same sword to protect her kingdom. The sword goes on the quest with Sorsha's daughter, Kit.

The Bone Reavers

The Bone Reavers chase the questers, killing Jorgen Kase (Simon Armstrong), the knight meant to be leading the quest. Though the Bone Reavers don't appear in the original film, they wear armor reminiscent of Kael (Pat Roach), Bavmorda's right-hand man. Kael follows Bavmorda's instructions, going after the baby Elora and generally serves as a henchman. The skull-like helmet is the most instantly recognizable comparison. Whether the Bone Reavers were around before Kael or after isn't clear. Perhaps, this is the society Kael came from, or maybe they copied his armor. Who's to say?

Cherlindrea's Wand

The High Fey, Cherlindrea (Maria Holvöe), gives Willow a magic wand in the film. This wand plays a significant role in Willow learning magic and during the climactic battle. The series brings the wand back. During the series, it is still in Willow's possession. He brings it along on the quest, though, like his magic, he avoids using it. He refuses to let Elora use it in her lessons, claiming she isn't ready, though he used it when he first learned magic. The wand is a powerful magical tool and is certain to play a large role in the series.

The High Aldwin's Tricks

The film introduces the High Aldwin (Billy Barty) as the leader of the Nelwyns. He is a somewhat oblivious magic user. In the film, he uses two tricks in particular. One is referred to as the "finger trick" and is meant to identify potential apprentices. In the other, he attempts to read the future from bones. The series features both tricks, this time performed by Willow, who has become the High Aldwin himself. Willow attempts to read Elora's future in the bones but can't see much. He also performs the figure trick, which, like Willow in the film, Elora fails. Willow even reminds the crowd of his failing the trick, as seen in the movie.

The Word "Peck"

Throughout the film, Willow is referred to as a "peck," which is a slur for the Nelwyn race. But with Willow having gained respect through his actions in the film, the word is thrown around significantly less in the series. Though it still shows up. When Commander Ballantine (Ralph Ineson) is possessed by dark magic and attempts to find Elora, he goes to the Nelwyn village. Willow's daughter, Mim (Annabelle Davis), confronts him and Ballantine, and he uses the word.

The Pig Trick

Willow's famous sleight-of-hand pig trick that he messes up in the Nelwyn village also gets a reference. Willow successfully performs the trick in the film's climax, with Elora as the pig. With Bavmorda believing Willow teleported her away, the baby was finally safe. It's not a trick expected of a great sorcerer, but it was effective in Willow's time of need. Sorsha mockingly brings up the trick in a flashback, in which she and Willow argue about what to do with Elora. Sorsha's comment is meant to diminish Willow's power, but what did she do to protect the baby in that moment?

Elora's Bluff

In Episode 3, "The Battle of the Fallen Lamb," Elora is cornered. Surrounded and desperate for a plan, the young woman bluffs, claiming to be a great sorceress, despite knowing a single spell. She recites an incantation meant for growing plants, trying to scare off her captors, but they only laugh. The scene parallels the film in which Willow constantly claims to be a great sorcerer, though he knows no magic and no one ever believes him.

Nockmaar

Also, Episode 3's end is a cliffhanger as the team of heroes looks for shelter to save one of their own. No one knows where they are except Willow, who admits to being familiar with the area. He points out ruins and calls it Nockmaar. This place is better known as Bavmorda's fortress, where baby Elora was nearly killed in the film. The location is significant to Elora, Willow, and potentially Kit as Bavmorda's granddaughter. As Willow and the rest seek shelter there, they are sure to find ghosts of the past.