With Disney+'s Willow series picking up the story from the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name, it isn't surprising that there are so many familiar faces. The plot begins a generation after the original film with a grown Elora (Ellie Bamber) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) kids, Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Airk (Dempsey Bryk), taking the spotlight. The plot follows Kit on a quest to save her brother with the help of Elora, the knight-in-training Jade (Erin Kellyman), the Prince of Galladoorn Graydon (Tony Revolori), the former prisoner Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), and sorcerer Willow (Warwick Davis).

Becoming your parents is a much-feared phenomenon, but in the case of Kit and Airk, it happens quickly. It's not entirely surprising, as they are the children of some of the Willow franchise's most important characters. Despite their drastically different situations, the royal twins are burdened with Madmartigan and Sorsha's legacies. Both Kit and Airk are made to be reminiscent of their parents. From the moment they are introduced, it is clear that these characters were written as mirrors of Sorsha and Madmartigan, with the Willow series establishing Kit to be like Sorsha and Airk to be like Madmartigan. But as the show continues, these characters are allowed to grow and change. Still, they follow in one of their parents' footsteps, if not in the way the audience expects.

Does Kit Mirror Sorsha or Madmartigan in 'Willow'?

Originally it seemed like the series played into the audience's expectations by making the royal daughter like her mother and the son like his father. Kit is introduced as the dutiful daughter and dedicated knight like Sorsha was in the film. Like Sorsha, Kit is a warrior. Sorsha sends Kit on a mission to rescue her brother. Similarly, the original film shows Sorsha's mother, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), sending her daughter on a mission to find the baby Elora. Sorsha clearly trusts Kit to go on the quest, though she doesn't intend for her daughter to be the leader.

In the film, Bavmorda insists her daughter would never betray her despite what is foretold, but after an initial setback, she assigns General Kael (Pat Roach) to assist Sorsha in her mission. Both daughters — Sorsha in the film and Kit in the show — protest the supervision, but neither mother gives in. Though it is important to note that Kit and Sorsha have a drastically different mother-daughter relationship than Sorsha and Bavmorda, it seems both daughters have earned their mother's trust. As she starts the journey, Kit even carries Sorsha's sword from in the film. It's no secret that the two princesses are meant to be similar, but the comparisons stop early on.

Throughout the Willow series, Kit becomes more like her father than her mother. It's a slow yet undeniable process. Kit's transition into Madmartigan happens on the mission, but it begins so subtly that it's easy to miss. Madmartigan's former squire Boorman, who took on a Madmartigan-like role in the series, pulls her aside to go on a secret side quest without telling the others. The sneakiness is distinctly reminiscent of Madmartigan. This quest also literally follows his path in his search for the Kymerian Cuirass, which resulted in his supposed death. She eventually finds the armor, and after it doesn't work for Boorman, Kit dons it and takes up the role of Elora's protector from her father. In fact, protecting Elora is the key to her "becoming" Madmartigan. Kit hears from Allagash (Christian Slater), Madmartigan's old companion, that her father hoped one of his children would fulfill that job, which he swore to do in the film. Kit and Elora's relationship is rocky in the Willow series, in part because of Madmartigan, but Kit doesn't hesitate to protect her when the moment comes. Looking at the film, Madmartigan didn't always do well in his role of Elora's protector, especially considering he lost the baby almost immediately. So it shouldn't be surprising that Kit struggled at first as well. In the final few episodes of Willow, Kit assumes ownership of her father's sword rather than her mother's. The overall switch is a long time coming for Kit's character, but it happens almost without fans realizing it.

So, Does That Make Airk More Like Sorsha in the 'Willow' Series?

As Airk had less screen time on Willow, his change is more sudden, but it follows a similar trajectory. Airk is introduced as a rogue and a flirt like Madmartigan. In the first episode of Willow, Elora mentions that he is notorious for his treatment of women, dating them briefly before moving on, which sounds very much like Madmartigan. Despite his royal status and the Willow finale confirming that he is (slightly) older than his twin sister, he has no responsibility, nor is there much expected of him. He doesn't show the dedication to training that Kit has and doesn't seem to be much of a warrior. This is an echo of Madmartigan being removed from the Knights of Galladoorn. But Airk's Madmartigan-like ways don't last.

After his capture by the Crone, Airk becomes more similar to his mother. While trapped, Airk is manipulated by a dark sorceress. Bavmorda's manipulation of Sorsha in the original film was subtle, but her desire for her mother's praise clearly drove her throughout the film. Like Sorsha, Airk is saved from the sorceress by the power of love, though his situation is very different. For one thing, Airk is actually possessed by the evil magic by then, while Sorsha never reaches that point. Airk is saved by the familial love between him and Kit rather than the romantic love that saves Sorsha. Unlike Kit, Airk's development happens fast. Despite having less screen time, Airk changes from a carefree prince with no practical responsibilities, to a prisoner, to a pawn of the Crone, and finally, a much more subdued prince. This happens in rapid succession, but Sorsha's development in the film is rushed as well. She went from Bavmorda's trusted knight to one of Elora's most dependable protectors in no time.

What Does This Mean for 'Willow' Going Forward?

What's interesting about this is that Airk and Kit completely swapped places. Yet each child takes up the legacy of one parent, just not the one the audience likely expected. This change may surprise the audience, but after a season full of development, it is well deserved. The role reversal begs the question of how these characters will continue to evolve in a potential Season 2 of Willow. Though the show has yet to be renewed, its end credit scene hints that more is on the way. But the first season of Willow saw each child fulfill one of their parents' character arcs from the film. With that completed, what could be in store for them? With no more road map to follow, will Kit and Airk be free to be themselves, or will they continue to mimic their parents? And if so, which child will mimic which parent next?