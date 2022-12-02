High fantasy is a genre that has fascinated audiences for decades, and continues to do so with its promises of adventure, magic, and worlds we can hardly fathom for ourselves. With the popularity of shows like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, audiences have any number of chances to be swept away into beautiful, magical worlds filled with adventures beyond their wildest dreams, an escape from reality that never grows old.

But there’s one particular project that’s making a return to the scene, that is sure to fascinate children and families alike during the holiday season: Willow. Nearly thirty-five years after the original film premiered in theaters, Lucasfilm is taking audiences back to the kingdom of Tir Asleen (and the lands beyond!) for an all-new adventure in their upcoming series, which follows the titular Nelwyn sorcerer (Warwick Davis) as he joins a new band of adventurers in an effort to save the son of Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and protect the now-grown Elora Danan, the future empress of Tir Asleen, from sheer destruction. But, just as before, things are never as they seem, and Willow and his new friends must fight tooth and nail to save those they care about from the forces of darkness.

Collider was excited to sit down with series stars Tony Revolori and Ellie Bamber, who play two unlikely heroes: Graydon, a prince from a neighboring kingdom betrothed to Queen Sorsha’s daughter Kit (Ruby Cruz), and Dove, a kitchen maid with a big heart and even bigger potential. During this interview, they discussed what it was like coming into a franchise that so many viewers have loved for years and what they hope both old and new fans take away from the show, as well as what it was like for Revolori to make the jump from one Disney franchise to another, having starred as Flash Thompson in the MCU’s Spider-Man films.

Check out the interview in the player above, or read a transcript down below, and be sure to stream Willow on Disney+.

COLLIDER: I wanted to say I loved the show. I grew up on the film, so watching this brought back a lot of nostalgia for me. And I think the first thing I wanted to ask you was related to that. You're coming into a world with so much nostalgia attached to it — it's a world that a lot of people love, and you're my age. Maybe you didn't grow up with it the way some people did. How was it fitting into that world? Were there nerves attached there, or was it more natural? Especially since you're working with Warwick Davis, who's coming back to this part after 30 years?

REVOLORI: Likewise. I was a fan of the original movie when I was a kid. So when I got to join this whole thing, I was very excited and honored. And yeah, I mean, look: we had all the best creative team that we could have, that gave us the belief system, or gave me the belief system. And I wasn't too nervous to be honest, because even when I got to set, I saw how wonderful my co-stars were and how wonderful the sets and costumes and everything were. And I just felt like, all right, regardless, I'm going to have the best time on this place and that's going to make me feel way more comfortable.

BAMBER: Yeah, I think that I definitely had some nerves attached just simply because of the scale of the show, and also the amount of detail and how much hard work had gone into the show. I mean, definitely we had such an incredible creative team to rely on, but I wasn't without my nerves. But you can get excited, so excited about working on a show like this, so you can change the nerves into excitement after a while.

Yeah! And Tony specifically, I wanted to ask you: you're sort of jumping between Disney franchises. You worked on the Spider-Man films, and now you're working on this. Is there any similarity there, or do magic and superheroes exist in two different worlds for you?

REVOLORI: No, I think there's a bit of overlap in the Venn diagram of both those things. It might be not as big as you would imagine, but regardless it's the same kind of core behind the scene elements and being able to have these creative conversations with people and the scale of what is done. So yeah, it's a lot of that stuff. But living in a fantasy world is a big, big change — where we were shooting and how we were shooting them, up in the mountains of Wales, and that was a big switch for me. And this role was a lot more physical than I had to do in the Spider-Man franchise. So there was a lot more for me to do in that regard.

And one last question. The original film is so full of hope and perseverance, so what do you guys hope that people take away from this show?

BAMBER: I hope that they still take away that hope, and the fact that everyone can be a hero, and they can be a hero of their own journey. And just a kind of sense of believing in yourself and finding your way in the world.

Willow is now streaming on Disney+.