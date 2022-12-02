Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Willow.

It's no secret that fantasy TV has taken off in the last few years. Series like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, The Witcher, and Wheel of Time have all tried to capitalize on the Game of Thrones audience since its ending. And many of them have become popular in their own rights. The increased audience for high-fantasy shows has breathed new life into old stories. The new Disney+ show, Willow, is one of them. Willow is Disney's first attempt at bringing in this audience. The story serves as a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name, which follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), the Nelwyn farmer turned hero, as he attempts to save the baby Elora Danan, the child of a prophecy who is destined to bring about the downfall of the evil queen, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Along the way, Willow finds allies in the warrior princess Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and the mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer).

The series takes place years later and follows the next generation of characters as they journey around the world, with appearances from several of the film's characters as well. The show tells the story of Sorsha and Madmartigan's daughter, Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz), and an unlikely group of heroes on their mission to save Kit's twin brother Airk (Dempsey Bryk). The quest is led by the titular character, Willow, the known last sorcerer. His team includes Dove (Ellie Bamber), the determined kitchen maid who is in love with the prince, Jade (Erin Kellyman), Kit's love interest and a knight-in-training, the scholarly Prince Graydon (Tony Revolori), who is betrothed to Kit, and the only other adult on the team, Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), a thief who joins the group to win his freedom. It sounds like a typical fantasy adventure story, but with only two episodes released, Willow has already separated itself from other fantasy shows in one notable way: the show's tone.

Willow isn't angling for exactly the same viewership that is common for fantasy shows. It combines the high-fantasy concept with a young adult feel. The series centers on a new generation as they set out on their journey and promises plenty of teen drama based on the make-up of the team. Like many stories aimed at younger audiences, the series will also focus heavily on a Chosen One plotline. However, in this area, Willow has already defied the norm with the reveal that Dove is Elora Danan, rather than the princess or the formidable knight, Jade. By centering the story on younger characters, Disney is inviting a younger audience to join the fantasy craze. The company is well known for its family-friendly fairytales, and Willow seems to be indirectly building off of that. It's not that the series is for children, but it is more accessible to them than Game of Thrones ever was.

Other Fantasy Shows Thrive With Gore and Questionable Morals

In recreating the success of Game of Thrones, the fantasy genre has moved away from its former affiliation with fairytales. Instead of including the classic dichotomy of right and wrong, recently, the genre has reinvented itself to bring in gray characters. The revival of fantasy has focused on conflicts where no one is wholly right or wholly wrong. For example, House of the Dragon prefers nuanced characters and audience interpretations of the conflict rather than a clear hero versus villain narrative. But beyond that, these shows tend to change the tone to be darker, both visually and in content.

Following in Game of Thrones' footsteps, the more violent aspects of the genre have moved front and center. Rings of Power takes a marginally lighter approach than some of the others, but when they fight, it quickly gets bloody. These days, the typical fantasy show is directed toward a more mature audience with blood, guts, and sex all playing major roles. The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) from one gruesome monster-slaying mission to the next, and he's not the fantasy hero anyone would have anticipated a few decades ago. This change for the genre isn't necessarily a bad thing and has allowed it to be successful, but not every fantasy show from here on out needs to adhere to the same trends — and Willow understands that. Unlike other recent shows in the genre, Willow takes a unique approach to the classic fantasy story. It returns to the basics, distancing itself from the others in a refreshing way.

'Willow' Finds a Balance Between Fairytale and Darkness

Willow takes a different direction than the other shows, but it's not entirely bloodless. Episode 1, "The Gales," includes a battle with some unsettling creatures and Jorgen Kase's (Simon Armstrong) violent death by arrows. But even with battles and casualties, Willow is different. It doesn't include the grittiness typical for the genre. Rather than emphasizing the world's darkest elements, Willow shows the fantastical side of the setting. Bright colors and magic seem to abound in the world of Willow. The light tone translates to the show's visuals as well, and it fits the story.

After the events of the movie, the kingdom of Tir Asleen seems to have been a utopia of sorts for years, but the magical appearance only adds to the show's tone. It is not without its darker moments, but it never reaches the grittiness of other shows. It allows for violence and battle without making the show irreversibly dark. The series implies the relationship between Dove and Airk with no nudity necessary. It's not that the show goes for the full fairytale treatment, but it doesn't go for the mature, dark fantasy, either. It's a delicate balance that Willow has found, but an important one. The lighter tone and the choice to downplay the more grisly aspects open the Willow up to a wider audience. And by daring to take a risk, Willow differentiates itself from the overcrowded genre, which is not an easy feat. It doesn't feel like just one more show made in response to the genre's popularity.

The first two episodes of Willow are available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes premiering weekly every Wednesday.