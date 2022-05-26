Star Wars Celebration wasn't just relegated to a galaxy far, far away, as Lucasfilm and Disney+ also showcased some of their other fan-favorite projects. Namely, the studio unveiled the first look at Willow, the upcoming series based on the original film from 1988. Warwick Davis will return as the titular character, with Jonathan Kasdan (son of the legendary Lawrence Kasdan) developing the series alongside Wendy Mericle (Arrow, Desperate Housewives).

Davis is front and center in the images, and it truly looks like no time has passed since he portrayed the iconic character 34 years ago. There's also a gorgeous shot of Davis alongside some of his co-stars on the beach, alluding to the epic scope and quest-like nature of the series. It's this image that served as the final shot of the trailer, which reveals a great deal more of the show's tone and story. Ron Howard, the original film's director, is returning as a producer on the series, with James Newton Howard (The Dark Knight) serving as the composer.

The series will see Willow be recruited by Kit (Ruby Cruz), a princess who needs to assemble a party to rescue her twin brother. Erin Kellyman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Talisa Garcia co-star alongside Davis. Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight) and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Ideas for a follow-up to the original Willow film have been around as early as 2005, with the common denominator always being Davis's eagerness to return as the character. The series was officially greenlit in October 2020 for Disney+, with both Howard and Kasdan on board to help develop the program. Jon Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay with This) were both at one time attached to direct the pilot, yet both had to step away due to scheduling conflicts. Stephen Woolfenden (Fate: The Winx Saga, Poldark) will now direct the first two episodes of the series.

Willow was released in 1988 and starred Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Jean Marsh, and Billy Barty. The film only grossed $57.3 million in North America, and even though it wasn't the hit it was intended to be, mixed reviews, strong home media sales, and solid international box office numbers helped to keep the film in the public consciousness.

Willow will premiere on Disney+ on November 30.

