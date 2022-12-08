Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Willow.

When the Walt Disney Company officially purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the first questions that rose to mind were regarding the future of the Star Wars franchise. Obviously, the galaxy far, far away was going to take precedence in the $4 billion deal, but it now seems like Disney is turning its eyes to some of the other properties in the Lucasfilm archive. Fans have been clamoring about a continuation of the 1988 fantasy adventure Willow for years, and Disney+ has finally begun releasing the sequel series of the same name. Although Warwick Davis returns as the titular character, he’s accompanied by a new batch of youthful faces that play the protagonists of the series.

Willow takes place in a high fantasy universe referred to as the “Mother World.” While Willow had managed to defeat an evil sorceress during the events of the original film, he chose to remain with his family in the village of Nelwyn. Unbeknownst to Willow, a dark force of evil is rising. His former ally, Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), dispatches her daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), on a mission to recruit Willow to use his magic once more. Kit is accompanied by the kitchen maid Dove (Ellie Bamber), the knight-in-training Jade (Erin Kellyman), her potential suitor Prince Graydon (Tony Revolri), and the self-proclaimed treasure hunter and mercenary Thraxus Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel).

Willow was originally a unique film; compared to other 1980s fantasy projects, it wasn’t quite as intense as Highlander or Excalibur, but it was certainly more serious than Time Bandits or The Neverending Story. Similarly, you shouldn’t go into the new Willow series and expect it to have the same level of intensity as The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Willow is a niche project, and despite the fans of the original story, the series had to introduce a new audience to the world, characters, and mythology. One of the creative ways that Willow appeals to younger viewers is through the utilization of modern music needle drops that cap off each installment in the eight-part series.

What Does the Music of 'Willow' Represent?

The original film featured a score by James Horner; while Horner rarely turns out a bad tune, the music from Willow isn’t nearly as beloved as his work for Avatar, Glory, Titanic, Braveheart, Apollo 13, or all the other classics he contributed to. While Lucasfilm projects like the Indiana Jones franchise have instantly recognizable themes, you don’t have a lot of fans that are constantly humming Willow's. This gave the show’s composers, James Newton Howard and Xander Rodzinski, room to add their own interpretation. One of the most interesting decisions made was to close off each episode with a pop song.

The first season of Willow consists of eight episodes, and each is introduced as the “chapter” in a story. The song that plays at the end of each installment teases that the story is wrapping up, and generally features either a major cliffhanger or a check-in on the status quo of the characters. The first episode, “The Gales,” closes with "Guess Who's Back” by The Beginners and Night Panda, and the second episode, “The High Aldwin,” closes with Sir Jude's "Hurdy Gurdy Man.” The most recent episode, “The Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb,” uses a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” in what has proven to be quite a popular year for the band following the success of Stranger Things 4.

Not only do these needle drops serve as interesting cappers to the idiosyncratic structure, but they each serve an important purpose within the context of the story. “Guess Who’s Back” of course teases the return of Willow himself; even though he’s the title character of the series, he doesn’t show up until the final moments. Using a track like “Guess Who’s Back” almost parodies the secrecy about bringing back a beloved actor to a legacy sequel, such as the secrecy surrounding Mark Hamill’s return as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Similarly, “Hurdy Gurdy Man” is the perfect mix of folk and rock to use for a big twist, as “The High Aldwin” ends with the reveal that Elora Danan has begun to pick up on some of the magical lessons that Willow taught her. As for “Enter Sandman,” it’s the perfect exciting track to end a cliffhanger on; considering that the series had been mostly expositional up until that point, having a familiar tune teased that we’re back into the action-packed adventure of Willow that we know and love. However, it’s clearly not going to be the same exact thing, and that’s okay!

'Willow' Offers a New Sound for a New Generation

Compared to Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Willow was more of a cult hit than a runaway success. While it eventually turned a profit thanks to international box office boosts, it received mixed reviews, and a sequel was never put in motion. The new Willow couldn’t simply coast on legacy, because it's not a world that younger audiences were immediately familiar with. It was important to introduce a new style and set of characters whose realities weren’t all that much different than our own.

Willow doesn’t feature the same “fantasy speak” style dialogue that you see in House of the Dragon or Lord of the Rings; the younger characters pretty much speak, joke, and interact in a way that is similar to modern teenagers. This isn’t just a way for Willow to indoctrinate younger viewers, but a way to differentiate itself from the original film. In the first Willow, the titular character is already a father, and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) is a significantly older mercenary. The characters in Disney+’s Willow are much younger, so it makes sense for them to have music that represents their generation.

The modern music also indicates that despite its fantastical setting, Willow is looking at more contemporary topics and themes. The series features a more nuanced depiction of prearranged marriages, gender relation, faith, and monarchy, even if it does fall into a lot of fantasy tropes. It would be one thing if the Willow soundtrack contained completely modern records, but having just one divergent track at the conclusion of each episode serves as a friendly reminder that the series is doing something new.

What This Music Choice Brings to Legacy Sequels Like 'Willow'

While this music choice may seem odd at first, it's not completely out of the ordinary for fantasy projects to feature contemporary tunes; Highlander famously featured a soundtrack by Queen, and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug closed with a song by Ed Sheeran. Even Game of Thrones managed to spice up its soundtrack with a rock cover of “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” in the third season, which was specifically cited by Willow showrunner Jonathan Kasdan as an inspiration for his series.

Legacy sequels need to do more than just rely on nostalgia; after a few too many bad Jurassic Park sequels, the John Williams theme doesn’t feel quite as magical. The Star Wars franchise has proven in recent years that you can do something new and original with the music to fit the tone of each respective spin-off series; Kevin Kiner’s work on The Clone Wars and Nicholas Britell’s work on Andor pay tribute to Williams, but don’t replicate him. Willow is certainly proving that it has an identity of its own, and the modern needle drops are the perfect way to confirm this.

