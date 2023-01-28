While Willow is a beloved fantasy classic for many viewers of a certain generation, it didn’t exactly light the world on fire in the same way that Lucasfilm’s Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises did. Although George Lucas’ mystical Willow universe was set up for future installments, the prospect of a continuation seemed like a pipe dream that fans would have to fantasize about for years. However, Disney+’s Willow series faced the challenge of honoring a universe with a dedicated following, while also inviting audiences who weren’t familiar with the first movie. Like its predecessor, the Willow follow up may have started a bit slow, but it's an adventure that deserves to continue.

The Willow series picks up 17 years after Willow (Warwick Davis), Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) worked together to defeat the wicked Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) and restore peace to the kingdom. While Willow returns home to his family to live a simple life, he receives an urgent mission from Sorsha (now ruling as Queen in her mother’s place). Willow agrees to help Sorsha’s daughter Princess Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz) rescue her brother, Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), who has been kidnapped by the evil Gales. Accompanying them is a new batch of heroes, including the future Empress of Tir Asleen Alora Danan (Ellie Bamber), the prospective knight Jade (Erin Kellyman), the awkward Prince Graydon (Tony Revolori), and the rogue thief Thraxus Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel).

Fantasy storytelling has heightened in popularity in the wake of Game of Thrones’ success, and between House of the Dragon, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Wheel of Time, The Witcher, and His Dark Materials, there’s no shortage of dark and gloomy universes. However, Willow’s relatively mixed tone fulfills the same role that the original did; it’s not a satire, but it’s certainly a slightly less intense universe that is more inviting to casual viewers. Within its first season, Willow successfully set up its characters, atmosphere, and narrative. It would be a shame if the dedicated showrunners did not get to see their vision continue.

'Willow' Is a Modern Take on a Tried-and-True Fantasy Formula

Willow takes on the challenge that so many “legacy sequels” face of simultaneously bringing in the new heroes and honoring what came before. Some legacy sequels, such as The Force Awakens, Creed, and Cobra Kai, have done this quite successfully; others, such as Jurassic World and Independence Day: Resurgence, have struggled to find the right balance. Willow has its work cut out for it, but it never faltered in its tone. Like its predecessor, the show opens with a lot of mythological exposition, but balances out the world-building with a cast of fun and likable characters.

None of the archetypes in Willow are particularly new; as with Star Wars, they’re based on Joseph Campbell’s hero’s journey. Since Willow is trying to appeal to a slightly younger demographic who would watch a Disney+ series, the characters are mostly young adults. While the Willow series certainly relies a lot on their existential anxieties, it doesn’t descend into melodrama like so many YA fantasy shows do. In fact, each of the central romances is given the time to grow and reach a satisfying conclusion.

It’s also refreshing that Willow features a representative cast and takes a distinctly modern approach. Compared to the dense wordplay of House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power, the banter is fairly easy to pick up on. It’s also refreshing to see an inverted arranged marriage storyline, in which neither Kit nor Graydon holds any animosity towards each other. Kit’s relationship with Jade is pre-established, and thus the journey simply tests their level of commitment to each other. Graydon’s fascination with Alora is delicately woven throughout; both characters are quiet, sensitive people who are grappling with the burden they’ve been saddled with, so it makes for a perfect pairing.

The Series Honors the 'Willow' Universe

The Willow series had to rely on bringing back Davis in a major role, as he serves as the bridge between generations. While Davis is a beloved figure within the fan community, he hadn’t led a show or movie in many years, and there was speculation on whether he could live up to expectations. Those anxieties are pretty much erased early on, as Davis gives his most nuanced and subtle performance to date. Rather than relying on the “grizzled mentor” cliché that has become common in legacy sequels, Davis emerges with the same wit and whimsy he’s always had. However, that doesn’t mean that Willow himself isn’t doing some soul-searching; like Mark Hamill’s new take on Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, Willow has to contend with a reputation he doesn’t think he has earned.

The Willow series also faced the challenge of giving a satisfying conclusion to the story arc of Madmartigan, whose Han Solo-esque rouge appeal had given the original film its charm. The tributes to Kilmer are tasteful and rewarding, and included in the new batch of heroes is the maverick treasure hunter Thraxus Boorman, who expertly fills the warrior role without replacing Kilmer's iconic Madmartigan. Additionally, a late season appearance by Christian Slater as one of Madmartigan’s allies helps bridge the connection with Kit as she understands her father’s legacy.

It also helps that Willow is given the production budget of a Disney+ show, as it looks practically gorgeous on an aesthetic level. While we return to some familiar locations, there’s enough new sides of the Willow universe that we’re seeing for the first time. The entire series balances new and old very well; we get more knowledge about the art of magic, but we also get pop song covers that suggest a different tonal approach. The prospect of our heroes’ next adventure in Immemorial City is intriguing, setting a perfect template for Season 2 to expand upon.

Willow isn’t a complete home run; the introduction of some characters feels rushed, and the structure of the series leads to some expositional chunks and seemingly “filler” episodes. However, the challenge of creating a sequel to a cult favorite isn’t an easy one, and Willow sets up a fun and beautiful world that doesn’t become so dense that the burden of entry is high for casual viewers. There is room to grow and evolve, but that opportunity to see both in a second season is an exciting one.