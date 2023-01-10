Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Willow Episode 7.A sequel to the fantasy film classic Willow had been the subject of debate, discussion, and speculation for years after Ron Howard’s fantasy film debuted in theaters in 1988. While Willow received a mixed critical and financial reception, it has grown a strong cult fanbase, leading many to hope for a sequel that would return Warwick Davis to one of his most iconic roles. Disney+’s Willow finally fulfills that promise by reframing the titular character as the mentor of a new generation of heroes. However, Willow’s journey is a little bit more nuanced than what we may have expected; in fact, it mirrors the themes of one of the best “legacy sequels” in recent memory, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Willow series picks up 17 years after the titular character became a powerful wizard and helped free the realm from the rule of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), allowing her redeemed daughter Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) to take control. However, evil has returned to Tir Asleen once more, and Willow is called back to shepard Sorsha’s daughter Princess Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz), the future Empress of Tir Asleen Alora Danan (Ellie Bamber), the knight-in-training Jade (Erin Kellyman), the unassuming Prince Graydon (Tony Revolri), and the treasure hunter Thraxus Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), to rescue Kit’s brother, Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), from the Gales. However, Willow himself has some resistance towards picking up the hero’s mantle once more, as he’s both afraid to be a teacher and hiding his past failures.

Davis cited Mark Hamill’s performance in The Last Jedi as an inspiration for the direction that he was taking the character, as Luke Skywalker also goes through a period of self-doubt and regret. “I thought he was really interesting, and it wasn’t the expected approach, certainly,” he said. “He came at it from quite a different angle, and I also did the same. I noticed that Mark didn’t try to play the character younger. He just leaned into his more mature years, and that’s really what I did as Willow.” Like Luke, Willow has been hiding things from his past that would cast doubt on his past achievements. Willow builds on The Last Jedi’s legacy in its inversion of the mentor character, creating a more rewarding journey overall. In its stunning latest episode, “Beyond the Shattered Sea,” Willow proves that nuanced approaches are necessary for legacy sequels.

Older, Grumpier, and Maybe Wiser

Both Willow and Star Wars are originally derived from George Lucas’ interest in the philosophy of Joseph Campbell’s A Hero With A Thousand Faces, so it makes sense that they are very similar; specifically, the role of the wizards in Willow is similar to the Jedi Order. Both Willow and The Last Jedi see their characters contemplating the success of their ancient traditions. In The Last Jedi, Luke tells Rey (Daisy Ridley) that the Jedi history is one of failure and that he doesn’t want to perpetuate the system that allowed Emperor Palpatine to take over. Similarly, Willow has come to be skeptical about his ability to train other wizards, as evil has returned in wake of the previous victory at the Battle of Nockmaar.

Both Luke and Willows’ cynicism and self-doubt are inspired by their personal failure to do more, and the fear that they have amassed a legacy that they have not earned. In The Last Jedi, Luke’s guilt about his treatment of Ben Solo (Adam Driver) only pushed him further to the dark side; Willow reveals in the episode “Wildwood” that he did not defeat Bavmorda through his mastery of wizardry, but rather by mistake. Both heroes must wonder if all they’ve achieved is due to dumb luck.

Both heroes are cautious of prophecies. Luke knows the legacy of the Skywalker lineage, and fears that Ben’s destiny of darkness was preordained (although his actions to prevent it certainly didn’t help). It is because of this that he withholds critical information from Rey for fear that it will color his perspective on her. Similarly, Willow is fearful of Elora’s destiny, as he knows that she’s prophesied to sacrifice her life. It’s also interesting that despite the push against nostalgia in both projects, they both revolve around familiar faces to inspire their heroes. Luke agrees to train Rey after R2-D2 shows him a holographic message from Princess Leia, and Willow only agrees to go on the mission upon Sorsha’s urging. This solidifies the respect that both creative teams have for the source material.

A Re-energized Hero

It’s not doom and gloom for both stories, as both Luke and Willow find a newfound energy for their actions after meeting the new generation that they’re called on to train. Luke is a little more humorous and untraditional than he once was, and Willow has a similarly cantankerous approach to his new band of allies. Both characters treat their missions with the utmost gravity, but they seem to enjoy testing their students’ patience, as they remember their similar experiences when they first set off on an adventure.

“Beyond the Shattered Sea” emulates The Last Jedi’s approach to non-traditional instruction; neither Willow nor Luke had formal training from their own mentors, so they both are essentially making things up based on their current environment. As Willow teaches Elora her magical skills, he’s forced to make do with his resources in the Shattered Sea and attempts to imbue wisdom through the unexpected. It’s notable that both heroes choose self-sacrifice or accept their defeat; Rey goes to confront Kylo Ren and Snoke, and Elora plummets with Kit into the Immemorial City. These selfless actions indicate that in a way, their training was effective.

Legacy sequels require a level of self-awareness that is needed in order to not be reduced to cheap nostalgia. It’s great simply getting to see these beloved characters in action, but the story shouldn’t focus on blind devotion to their sanctity, as that gives them little room to grow. Willow and Luke are both interesting heroes because they’re not perfect; they are essentially “nobodies” who know one expected to save the universe. In an era where there are countless projects inspired by older intellectual property, it's refreshing to see that Willow is learning from the best.