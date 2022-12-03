Warwick Davis has returned to the role of Willow Ufgood for the first time in more than three decades for the Disney+ show Willow, re-taking the mantle of the sorcerer he first played in the 1988 film of the same name. Now, the actor is shedding some light on some of his inspirations for the character's revival, including taking some cues from another one of his iconic franchises: Star Wars.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Davis, who first entered the Star Wars universe as Wicket in 1983's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, spoke about channeling Mark Hamill's performance in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Hamill plays a grizzled and older Luke Skywalker, something that Davis ultimately weaved into his portrayal of a more senior Willow. “The one thing I took note of in particular was Mark Hamill returning to Luke Skywalker [in Star Wars: The Last Jedi] and how he went about the approach for that,” Davis told THR. “I thought he was really interesting, and it wasn’t the expected approach, certainly. He came at it from quite a different angle, and I also did the same. I noticed that Mark didn’t try to play the character younger. He just leaned into his more mature years, and that’s really what I did as Willow.” Hamill is one of a number of legacy characters that returned for the Star Wars sequel trilogy after decades away from their characters, including Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher.

Davis, however, specifically cited Hamill's reinterpretation of Luke Skywalker as an inspiration for Willow. In particular, Davis noted that Hamill was able to make him a distinctly different character from the Luke of the original trilogy given the lengthy amount of time that had passed. This is something that Davis specifically channeled given that he was only a teenager when he played Willow in the first film, telling THR:

I’m 52 now. The first time I played the character, I was only 17. So I thought, 'Well, let’s not deny the fact that you’re 52. Let’s use that to make this character more interesting, more grounded and more well-rounded as well.'"

Davis went onto say that, in the new Willow series, Willow finds himself in a significantly changed world than he did in the original film, much in the same way that Luke Skywalker finds himself in a broken down state after his attempts to rebuild the Jedi failed. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Davis took so much Star Wars inspiration for Willow; the two franchises were both created by George Lucas, and Willow executive producers Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and Jonathan Kasdan have all played significant roles in the Disney-era of Star Wars.

Beyond Davis, Willow boasts an ensemble cast including Ellie Bamber, stepping into the role of Dove/Elora from the film, Erin Kellyman, Ruby Cruz, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Tony Revolori. Davis' daughter Annabelle Davis also appears as a supporting character, along with Ralph Ineson.

Willow is streaming now on Disney+. Collider's interview with Cruz and Bryk can be seen below: