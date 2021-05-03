The film will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with this new release.

Warner Brothers Home Entertainment has just announced today that in celebration of the classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’s 50th anniversary, the company will be releasing the film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on June 29, 2021. The film was released in June 1971 and starred Gene Wilder in one of his most iconic roles as Willy Wonka himself, a film called a “genuine work of imagination” by Roger Ebert.

In addition to the Ultra HD making this visually stunning movie even more gorgeous, this release will also be packed with previously released extra features. This new set includes a commentary with the Wonka kids, the featurettes Pure Imagination: The Story of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and The Moviemakers, Scrumptious Sing-Alongs for the songs "Pure Imagination," "I Want It Now!, "I’ve Got A Golden Ticket," "Oompa-Loompa-Doompa-De-Do," and the film's theatrical trailer. The film will also be available to stream and download digitally in high definition. The standard definition will be available on devices from select digital retailers, including Google Play, Vudu, Xbox, and others.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a film adaptation of the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl titled "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The film stars Wilder as Willy Wonka, Peter Ostrum as Charlie Bucket, Jack Albertson as Grandpa Joe, Roy Kinnear as Mr. Salt, Julie Dawn Cole as Veruca Salt, Leonard Stone as Mr. Beauregarde, Denise Nickerson as Violet Beauregarde, Dodo Denney as Mrs. Teevee, and Paris Themmen as Mike Teevee.

The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Digital version of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is set to be released on June 29. Check out the cover of the new release of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory below.

