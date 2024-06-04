The Big Picture Super7 unveils new Willy Wonka ReAction figures including Charlie Bucket, Veruca Salt, and Augustus Gloop.

The figures come with a Golden Ticket-themed box, a Wonka bar, and character-specific accessories like Charlie's blue sweater and Veruca's red dress.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory's recent prequel movie Wonka stars Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolatier.

Add a little sweetness to your ReAction Figure collection as Super7 has unveiled a new lineup of toys based on Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Collider has your exclusive first look. Included in the latest release are our hero, Charlie Bucket, and spoiled and unfortunate souls Augustus Gloop and Veruca Salt. Standing at 3.75 inches in height and packed in a Golden Ticket-themed box, each figure is perfectly on point to match their characters from the Gene Wilder-led cinematic classic from 1971.

Dressed for success and ready to find a Golden Ticket, Charlie Bucket is wearing his blue sweater and brown pants with his blonde hair shaped to mirror the character made famous by Peter Ostrum. With a scowl on her face, Veruca Salt (Julie Dawn Cole) is not here to make friends, she’s here to win. The figure is decked out in a bright red dress adorned with a line of black buttons down the front and white lace around her neck and wrists. Finally, Augustus Gloop (Michael Bollner) is ill-prepared to dive head-first into a river of chocolate as he’s dressed in his well-to-do jacket and shorts combo pulled together by a tie and high socks. Each of the collectibles comes with its very own Wonka Bar and Golden Ticket accessories.

This is the second release of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory ReAction figures to come from Super7 over the last year. Last fall, fans were invited to add the man behind the chaotic chocolate factory — Willy Wonka (Wilder) — to their displays, along with Violet Beauregarde (Denise Nickerson) and Mike Teevee (Paris Themmen). Like Veruca, Augustus, and Charlie, both Mike and Violet have a Wonka bar and Golden Ticket accessory, while Willy Wonka comes complete with his top hat and cane.

Willy Wonka’s Origin Story Was a Smash Hit at the Box Office

More than 50 years after Wilder made Roald Dahl’s iconic chocolatier come to life on the big screen, Timothée Chalamet picked up his hat and cane in Wonka which gave a background story of Wonka and other characters like the Oompa Loompas. The movie was one of the biggest box office hits of the year, raking in more than $632 million by the time it left cinemas. Along with Chalamet, the movie also starred the likes of Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Calah Lane, Rowan Atkinson, and more.

Check out Super7’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory ReAction figures above and stream Wonka now on Max.

