With Timothée Chalamet's Wonka streaming exclusively on Max, it seems only fitting that the stream would go back to the beginning. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Max on January 1. The film starred Gene Wilder as the titular character. The movie (as well as the character from Chalamet's film) was based on the work of Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film is a classic, even if a certain tunnel scene still haunts many (including this author's) nightmares.

The film's logline is as follows:

"When eccentric candy man Willy Wonka promises a lifetime supply of sweets and a tour of his chocolate factory to five lucky kids, penniless Charlie Bucket seeks the golden ticket that will make him a winner."

There have been multiple "explanations" over the years for the years for the name change from Dahl's original title, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, to the film's final title, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. At one point, director Mel Stuart was quoted as saying, "If people say, 'I saw Willy Wonka,' people would know what they were talking about. If they say, 'I saw Charlie,' it doesn't mean anything." Dahl allegedly hated the film and the changes they made to shift the focus more on Willy Wonka, rather than Charlie Bucket.

What Other Adaptations of Roald Dahl's Novel Have There Been?

While many of Roald Dahl's works have been adapted, including James and the Giant Peach, the BFG, and Matilda, there have been two major adaptations inspired by his book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory after the 1971 film. The 2005 film, called Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was directed by Tim Burton and starred Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka and Freddie Highmore as Charlie. The most recent return to the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was the 2023 prequel story, Wonka. Timothée Chalamet starred as the titular character in the origin story of just how Willy Wonka came to be.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will be available to stream on Max January 1. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Your changes have been saved Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory. Release Date June 30, 1971 Director Mel Stuart Cast Jack Albertson , gene wilder , Peter Ostrum , Denise Nickerson , Julie Dawn Cole Runtime 100 minutes Writers Roald Dahl Studio Tagline Budget $3 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Expand

