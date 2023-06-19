It's time to return to a world of pure imagination as we take a sweet-toothed trip back to the 1970s. Diamond Select Toys has sculpted a gorgeous new diorama depicting the iconic Willy Wonka, as portrayed by Gene Wilder, in the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Willy Wonka, the enigmatic chocolatier and central character of Roald Dahl's beloved children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has captivated audiences for decades with his whimsical and eccentric nature. Willy Wonka is known for his imaginative creations, his mysterious personality, and his unique fashion sense, often sporting a flamboyant top hat and a vibrant purple overcoat. He is the owner and operator of the secretive Wonka Chocolate Factory, a magical world where dreams and sweets intertwine.

Designed by Nelson X. Asencio and sculpted by Rocco Tartamella, the approximately 10-inch diorama depicts that old scamp Mr. Wonka in his edible candy garden, sitting atop a mushroom with his umbrella in his hand. Priced at $80.00, the diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box, and will ship early in 2024. Pre-orders begin on June 23!

Who is Willy Wonka?

In film adaptations of Dahl's novel, several talented actors have brought the character of Willy Wonka to life, each infusing their own distinct charm and charisma. The first notable portrayal was by Wilder in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Wilder's portrayal emphasised Wonka's enigmatic and unpredictable nature, balancing charm and eccentricity in a way that mesmerized audiences.

Decades later, in 2005, Johnny Depp took on the role of Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's adaptation, titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Depp brought a different interpretation to the character, infusing him with a hint of childlike innocence mixed with a darker, more brooding persona. His portrayal showcased Wonka as a loner who had a complicated relationship with his factory and the world around him. Both Wilder and Depp added their unique touches to the character, capturing the essence of Willy Wonka in their performances. They successfully portrayed his larger-than-life personality, his mischievous charm, and his underlying complexity. Regardless of the actor, Willy Wonka remains an enduring figure in popular culture, representing imagination, creativity, and the magic of childhood dreams.

Wonka will soon be seen onscreen played by Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming Wonka, directed by Paddington's Paul King, which will depict a more youthful Wonka as he seeks to start his own chocolate factory, and encounters the mysterious Oompah-Loompahs for the first time.

Pre-order the gorgeous Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Gallery PVC Diorama on June 23 from Diamond Select Toys.