If just one month ago, you used terms like “methed-out Oompa Loompa” or “The Unknown,” you likely would have gathered a few strange looks with many wondering exactly what kind of movie the Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka was. But just a few weeks later and, voilà, you’re referencing recent pop culture history. Of course, we all have the wonderful city of Glasgow to thank for the event that no one can stop talking about, as without it, we’d never have The Willy Wonka Experience. While memes, gifs, and even a movie are in the works, if you thought the market was missing a musical based around the failed AI-advertised incident, your prayers have been answered as Willy Fest: A Musical Parody will soon be taking center stage and basking in the spotlight.

The musical event has a slew of impressive names attached, including its producer, Richard Kraft who has been behind such projects as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl and ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live. Further adding to the talented roster of creatives who will be bringing the production to life are Emmy nominee Riki Lindhome (Garfunkel and Oates), Emmy winners Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Broadway’s Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date, Once Upon a Time), and Daniel Mertzlufft, who may be best known for his viral songs on TikTok.

Along with the musical’s grand reveal, a handful of the team members behind the upcoming project released statements on why this was an absolute must, with Zachary and Weiner commenting,

“From Broadway to street corner pop-ups, audiences have become obsessed with immersive experiences that enable them to be a part of the story. But it takes a special kind of magic to devastate children and adults alike - and it feels like the only way to find meaning in this chocolate-less catastrophe… is to sing about it.”

What Happened In Glasgow?

If you are one of the best of us and are lacking any brain-rotting social media apps, you may not have heard of The Willy Wonka Experience. In short, a group of event planners saw money to be made following the staggering success of Warner Bros. Paul King-helmed film, Wonka, and took it upon themselves to make their own coin from an immersive experience that would bring attendees into the magical world. Unfortunately for those bamboozled into buying tickets, all the images were AI-created, and when they arrived, they found an incredibly sad setup featuring terrifying takes on Oompa Loompas and even a character never seen before called, The Unknown. Naturally, the incident took off like wildfire and became a sensation for all the wrong reasons.

As of right now, Willy Fest: A Musical Parody is eyeing a premiere in late 2024. You can stream Wonka now on Max.

