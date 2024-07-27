Though popular and charming, Roald Dahl's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1964) has only received two adaptations and one spin-off. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory focuses on one man whose dream was to create a wonderful, mysterious, and enigmatic factory and the children who get to visit it for equally elusive reasons. It explores Wonka's wonderous creations and includes catchy music sung by both Wonka and his Oompa Loompas.

Maybe having so few adaptations is a positive thing; after all, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), and Wonka (2003) are all well-developed, well-written, and charmingly fun films. Each has its distinct flaws, and some are particularly better than others, but all three films have proven to be popular and lovable with considerable staying power. No criticism can take away the innovation that these films contributed to the seventh art. Not to mention, they have high production values, a colorful tone, and a very charming lead, from the very sarcastic Gene Wilder to the charming Timothée Chalamet. Still, one of Willy Wonka's cinematic appearances is arguably better than the other two; the question is, which one is that?

Wonka is a 2023 musical comedy-drama with fantastical elements that follows the adventures of young and aspiring chocolatier Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) as he travels to Galéries Gourmet in hopes of opening a chocolate shop and introducing people to his latest chocolate innovations. Kindhearted and selfless, Wonka quickly spends most of his savings on the townsfolk and stays at a cheap-end boarding house owned by Mrs. Scrubitt (Olivia Colman). Although his products are instant successes, he must face the dangerous Chocolate Cartel, deal with the unexpectedly wicked Scrubitt, and find out who is the tiny orange man stalking him.

Initially, Wonka does not feel too similar to the Willy Wonka that viewers know and love; however, after the film ends, it becomes clear this interpretation of Willy Wonka is easily one of the more interesting ones. It removes the apathetic Willy Wonka that viewers know and love from the equation, instead creating a character that is partially new but also warmly familiar. One thing this adaption does right is incorporate the colorful and cheery outlook that the other two Willy Wonka films have. Wonka is an extremely colorful and lighthearted film that feels like a good introduction to the person Willy is deep down inside, past the betrayals and loneliness that fester within him.

Timothée Chalamet as young Wonka is the perfect choice. He exhibits much of Wonka's soft-hearted nature, the kindness obvious in his gestures and actions. Although both Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory reveal Willy Wonka to be an indifferent, sometimes uncaring, chocolatier, it was refreshing to see a take on Wonka's early life when he was a hopeless dreamer who fought against the injustices placed on him and his friends. Despite this new take on the lovable Willy Wonka character, viewers who loved the chocolatier for his apathetic attitude will miss that in this film. Similarly, while this is a refreshing take on the story, nothing will ever compete with the classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Tim Burton's dystopian Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Endearing and wholesome yet unexpectedly biting, Wonka fully embraces what it's like to live in a world of pure imagination.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was released in 1971. It follows paper boy Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum), whose family lives in poverty. As he passes the old Wonka factory, Charlie learns that no one ever enters or leaves, and Grandpa Joe (Jack Albertson) informs Charlie that the factory was closed by Mr. Wonka (Gene Wilder) when he discovered spies stealing his recipes. Suddenly, Wonka announces he has hidden five Golden Wonka Tickets in Wonka chocolate bars across the world. The five winners invited to visit the chocolate factory for a tour and a lifetime supply of chocolate are German glutton Augustus Gloop (Michael Böllner), wealthy and spoiled Veruca Salt (Julie Dawn Cole), hyper-competitive Violet Beauregarde (Denise Nickerson), TV-obsessed menace Mike Teevee (Paris Themmen), and, surprisingly, Charlie.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a lovable classic that remains highly regarded. Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka is among cinema's most chaotic yet engaging performances; like the Golden Ticket winners, viewers never know what to expect. From apathetic and sarcastic to joyful and enthusiastic, this version of Willy Wonka is a fan favorite, considerably adding to meme culture with Gene Wilder's sarcastic performance. Not to mention, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is extremely colorful, though it is dated due to its CGI limitations and some questionable characterizations.

The humor is the best part of the film, thanks to Gene Wilder's sarcastic take on Willy Wonka. Displaying a lack of care and interest in the children's well-being, viewers slowly realize Wonka may just not be entirely sane. In fact, viewers and characters alike begin to question Willy Wonka's dismissive behavior, turning this cheery film into a creepy experience. Though this film never treads into dangerously dark territory, it teeters on the edge but balances it out with the soft-spoken and cheery nature of Gene Wilder's Wonka.

However, while Gene Wilder and the artistic direction of this film were great, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is not the best interpretation of Roald Dahl's story. Dahl was credited with writing the screenplay, but he has long since disowned the film due to it being rewritten against his wishes, making changes that Dahl was not particularly fond of. Notably, Dahl disliked Wilder's mean-spirited take on Wonka, as the author did not believe it an accurate portrayal of the chocolate connoisseur. This doesn't mean that Gene Wilder delivered a poor performance; rather, he delivered a unique interpretation of the character, making him less relatable and more indifferent to the fates of the children. This adaptation will always be a classic and a long-loved film that viewers will come back to.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a musical fantasy released in 2005. It follows Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), a young yet kind and thoughtful boy who lives in poverty with his large family consisting of his mother, father, and Grandpa Joe (David Kelly), among a few others. His father has been laid off from a toothpaste factory, and Grandpa Joe was once an employee of the famous but closed-down chocolate factory owned by enigmatic Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp). Despite having been closed for years, an announcement is made that Willy Wonka is going to reopen his factory for a tour. However, only those who win a Golden Ticket will be allowed to take the tour and win a lifetime supply of chocolate.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's version of Willy Wonka is more realistic. He is portrayed as socially awkward, locked up in his factory all the time, and he comes off as lonely. Since he and his Oompa Loompas are the only ones who reside in the factory, it makes sense that the genius chocolatier is rough around the edges and not an ideal citizen. It showcases the reality behind being a genius in the making, presenting a Willy Wonka that everyone can relate to and feel for. Whereas Gene Wilder's portrayal of Willy Wonka was more idealized, Depp seems almost on the brink of a mental breakdown.

The film is a fun ride from start to finish, and this version even allows a glimpse into Willy Wonka's past. Though this does not line up with Wonka's ending, it is still an interesting take on why Willy Wonka dreamt of operating a chocolate factory, showing how a dreamer with ambitions and aspirations was limited by his father's overprotective and controlling nature. While every Willy Wonka film is unique, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory proves to be the best of them all.

