If there's one thing that Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory fans know is the importance of the golden ticket in the story. In order to celebrate the legacy of the 1971 movie and send fans off on a quest much like the characters of the movie, Super7 has teamed up with Collider to reveal that they are launching an SDCC-exclusive ReAction Figure that will make you take a deep breath and make a wish before unwrapping.

Super7's SDCC-exclusive Willy Wonka ReAction Figure is inspired by Gene Wilder's version of the iconic Roald Dahl character, and it comes complete with a walking cane accessory. As fans would expect, the figure comes packaged in a Wonka bar-inspired box, but there's a twist to it: the blind box can contain either a chocolate brown Willy Wonka figure or a metallic-gold Willy Wonka figure that comes with a real golden ticket. And the twist to twist — only 200 gold Willy Wonka figures were produced, so you have a 1:8 chance to be one of the few people who get it.

The Willy Wonka ReAction figure is a 3.75" scale and articulated item that comes positioned inside a Wonka bar and will have you craving chocolate despite your best efforts. However, if reality matches what we've seen in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, there will be a rush inside SDCC as fans try to get their extremely limited golden tickets.

What Does The Golden Ticket Represent in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory'?

In Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the golden ticket represents a highly exclusive invitation to discover how Willy Wonka (Wilder) operates his candy factory. After spending many years secluded in the building, the eccentric chocolatier randomly decides to invite five kids in along with their parents, and all they have to do to enter is present the golden ticket they found hidden inside a Wonka bar. The Super7 figure doesn't quite get you in to visit Wonka's quarters, but it sure will be a collectible item you can't miss.

Super7 is known for creating action figures from several popular franchises that range from SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to nostalgic GI Joe and Thundercats and unexpected titles like NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation and the Rocky film series. The website already features figures from the Willy Wonka franchise, which are available to purchase outside SDCC at the Super 7 website.

SDCC takes place from July 25 to 28 at the San Diego Convention Center. You can relive the magic of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on Prime Video.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory. Release Date June 30, 1971 Director Mel Stuart Cast gene wilder , Jack Albertson , Peter Ostrum , Roy Kinnear , Julie Dawn Cole , Leonard Stone Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Family Writers Roald Dahl , David Seltzer Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline It's Scrumdiddlyumptious! Expand

