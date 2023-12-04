The Big Picture Scream Factory is releasing a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack of the horror comedy film Willy's Wonderland.

The release will include the film's original colorful poster artwork and is expected to have exciting special features.

The film features Nicolas Cage as a silent protagonist fighting against animatronic robots, and it is considered a better version of the same premise as Five Nights at Freddy's.

There have been so many bizarre and unique horror releases over the last few years that have gained a cult following. This includes the 2021 horror comedy Willy's Wonderland which saw Nicolas Cage take on an army of animatronic robots in an abandoned children’s pizzeria. Now, thanks to Scream Factory, Willy’s Wonderland is finally coming to 4K.

The Collector’s Edition 4K/Blu-ray combo pack features the film’s original colorful poster artwork that sees Cage’s silent protagonist simply known as “The Janitor” in a Willy’s Wonderland t-shirt ready to defend his turf against Willy’s ungodly animatronic friends. The special features haven’t been announced at this time, but given this is a brand-new title for Scream Factory’s catalog, there are sure to be new extras for horror fans to get excited about. Also, in addition to the Collector’s Edition release, the boutique label is releasing a steelbook for Willy’s Wonderland. This 4K version of the film features artwork with a hand coming out of Willy’s deadly ball pit, recreating an iconic shot from the film.

'Willy's Wonderland' Is an R-rated Take on ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

While many people at the time said that Willy’s Wonderland was a blatant rip-off of the video game series Five Nights at Freddy’s, that didn’t stop the horror film from delivering what Freddy’s eventual 2023 adaptation couldn’t. The cult classic offers an endlessly fun time where the possessed animatronics are the focus of the horror. Director Kevin Lewis offered up some great intense action where Cage takes on the robots with jaw-dropping violence. While Cage is hilariously a silent protagonist just looking to fix his car in this film, the horror veteran makes excellent use of his face to sell the ridiculous premise.

However, that being said, he still looks cool doing the simplest things. If you ever wanted to watch Cage play some pinball while chugging highly caffeinated drinks to hype him up to fight evil animatronics, then this is the movie for you. It’s hilarious, the action holds nothing back, and the atmospheric direction is to die for. Naturally, the Five Nights at Freddy's comparisons will always be there and the characters around Cage are extremely paper thin, but if you were left disappointed by Five Nights at Freddy's cinematic debut, Willy’s Wonderland may be exactly what you're looking for. At only 88 minutes long, the carnage goes by at a brisk pace — and with a 61% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, most critics agree that Willy’s the better version of Five Nights at Freddy's which holds a 31% rating.

When Does ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Release on 4K?

Willy’s Wonderland releases on 4K February 13, 2024, for $32.99 USD , making it the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for any horror fan in your life. You can preview the release above and pre-order it now on Scream Factory’s website . Each purchase comes with a poster of Willy's Wonderland’s theatrical artwork when pre-ordered on their website while supplies last. The film is also currently streaming for free on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi