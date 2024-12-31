Nicolas Cage has made quite the name for himself in the horror genre in the last decade. Films like Mandy, Color Out of Space, and Renfield have been some of the genre's most creative films in recent years. This past year, the actor elevated his terrifying persona in the critically-acclaimed Longlegs, where he played a deranged serial killer. However, if that box office hit is a bit too scary for you, Cage’s underrated horror comedy gem Willy's Wonderland is now streaming for free.

The wacky and colorful film has just been added to Tubi’s expansive line-up of horror films. Willy's Wonderland didn't get a traditional theatrical release, but the 2021 animatronic scarefest made a name for itself on VOD during the pandemic. Bolstering a positive 61% critic rating and 67% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, this quirky genre adventure provided a lot of amusement for fans. Particularly those who had been longing for a Five Nights at Freddy's film, something that wouldn't become a reality until two years later in 2023.

What's ‘Willy's Wonderland’ About?

Willy's Wonderland follows a quiet loner (Cage), only known to the viewers as “The Janitor”, whose car breaks down in the middle of a mysterious town. He doesn't have the money to pay for the repairs, but the mechanic gives him the option to clean the rundown Willy's Wonderland for the night. However, The Janitor soon learns that there's more than meets the eye about this town and what lies at the heart of this Chuck E. Cheese nightmare is something truly evil.

While the film on the surface is just a Five Nights at Freddy's wannabe project, Willy's Wonderland has a lot to offer in terms of its tense yet playful protagonist. Cage plays a completely silent hero which leads to some very humorous quirks as well as a handful of gruesome fight scenes. Also, the practical animatronics go a long way to ensure the viewer gets traumatic childhood flashbacks. This isn't a perfect film by any means. Some of the teenage side characters are just there to fill out the body count, but if you were left wanting more from Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation, Willy's Wonderland might be the cup of killer animatronic madness you need.

Before you dare to step into Willy's Wonderland, the trailer for the horror comedy can be viewed below. The film also came to 4K Blu-ray for the first time this past year thanks to Scream Factory.

