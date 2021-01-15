He isn't trapped in an abandoned theme park with them... they're trapped in there with him.

Screen Media, which is a Chicken Soul for the Soul Entertainment company, of all things, has released the first trailer for Nicolas Cage's bonkers horror-thriller Willy's Wonderland, which finds the Oscar-winning actor battling evil animatronic robots at an abandoned amusement park. Say no more, right?

Kevin Lewis directed from a script by G.O. Parsons, and the film co-stars Emily Tosta (Party of Five), Ric Reitz (The Resident), Chris Warner (Machete) and the greatest character actress who ever lived, Beth Grant, best known for her turns in Speed, Donnie Darko and No Country for Old Men.

Cage plays a mysterious figure known simply as The Janitor, who finds himself stranded in a remote town when his Jeep breaks down. The owner of Willy's Wonderland offers to have it repaired if The Janitor agrees to spend the night cleaning his abandoned theme park, which is full of once-beloved animatronic characters... who now come to life at night. Lured into a deadly trap, or rather, a living nightmare, The Janitor is forced to fight his way from one monster to another if he wants to survive to see the morning.

So who are these animatronic villains unlucky enough to do battle with an unhinged Nic Cage? There's Willy Weasel, Tito Turtle, Siren Sara, Ozzie Ostrich, Gus Gorilla, Cammy Chameleon, Arty Alligator, the cleverly-named Knighty Knight, and there's even an evil pinball machine to boot!

I grew up going to Chuck E. Cheese and was always creeped out by the animatronic characters, so I can't wait to see a raging Cage fighting my childhood demons the way only he can. Screen Media will release Willy's Wonderland on demand Feb. 12, and here's hoping Oscar voters haven't finalized their ballots before then, because this bad boy is eligible for all the awards, baby! I just wonder where this Cage movie will fall on Vinnie Mancuso's definitive rankings of the actor's most insane work, because surely there's a place for it on that list.

Here's the official synopsis:

A quiet loner (Nic Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy's and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

