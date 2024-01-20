Wim Wenders might not be a household name to all, but within the world of international cinema, he's highly regarded for both the length of his filmmaking career and the surprising consistency of it. Now in his late 70s, Wenders directed his first feature back in the early 1970s, meaning he's now been making movies for over half a century. Unlike some filmmakers, few would accuse Wenders of losing his edge or creative spark as he's gotten older, with one of his most recent films, 2023's Perfect Days, arguably ranking up there with his classics.

Speaking of ranking, that's what the following aims to do: giving a rundown of the best of the best titles within Wenders's filmography, and including both feature films and a handful of documentaries, given he's remarkably talented at making both. By no means are they the only Wim Wenders films worth watching, but many provide good starting points for those interested in digging into his work. These noteworthy films are ranked below, beginning with the very good and ending with the masterful.

15 'Lisbon Story' (1994)

Starring: Rüdiger Vogler, Patrick Bauchau, Teresa Salgueiro

Understandably, 1994 is often cited as a great year for cinema, and so Lisbon Story is just one of many compelling films that came out during said year. Like various other Wim Wenders films, this one plays out like something of a road movie with more of a focus on characters over plot, with the protagonist being a sound engineer who travels across Europe to find a friend residing in the titular city.

Wenders is clearly fond of movies where people do a lot of driving, and Lisbon Story also gave him an excuse to explore the nature of art and filmmaking, which are things that show up thematically in other films of his. This one might not offer anything radically different to other films Wenders directed either before or since, but it’s solid, quietly moving, and works pretty well for what it is.

14 'Don't Come Knocking' (2005)

Starring: Sam Shepard, Jessica Lange, Eva Marie Saint

Assembling a great cast and playing out like a bit of a modern Western, Don’t Come Knocking is strange but generally absorbing, mainly thanks to how bold it looks, and how good Sam Shepard is here as both the star and co-writer (alongside Wenders). Shepard plays a somewhat washed-up man who used to be a Western movie star, but, in his older age, has fallen from popularity and spends much of his time drinking and lazing around.

He discovers he might have a daughter, though, and that sets about a series of changes in his life that are shown playing out, in typical Wim Wenders style, quite slowly. It’s a very gentle movie that also looks remarkable visually, and though it’s far from the most exciting thing in the world, it does still end up feeling pretty overlooked, all things considered.

13 'Pina' (2011)

Featuring: Regina Advento, Malou Airaudo, Ruth Amarante

Wim Wenders has always made documentaries alongside his feature films, and Pina is one of the best of his documentaries made in more recent years. It’s intended to celebrate the life and work of Pina Bausch, who was a German choreographer known for her bold and unique contributions to the world of live theater, particularly dance-related performances.

So, Pina is something of an unconventional concert/performance movie alongside being a retrospective of Bausch, striking a good balance between offering spectacular sequences of dance and some more informative/standard documentary information. There’s stuff to learn here, which is always a plus when it comes to documentary filmmaking, but the experience offered by Pina in terms of how it looks and sounds is also immensely rewarding, offering enough to entertain even those who might not consider themselves huge fans of this kind of theater.

12 'Wrong Move' (1975)

Starring: Rüdiger Vogler, Hans Christian Blech, Hanna Schygulla

An early Wim Wenders film that helped establish his love of (mostly) plot-free movies, Wrong Move takes place over the course of about a week, and follows an ordinary man living a rather ordinary life. His mother makes him go on a train ride elsewhere to break up his routine, and on that journey, he meets someone that leads to some small changes happening in his life.

Saying all that makes Wrong Move sound more eventful than it really is, and it’s not like such a premise even sounds all that eventful to begin with. But it’s the exploration of a fairly grounded story here, done in a typically sensitive and believable way, that makes Wrong Move a surprisingly rewarding watch, so long as you're okay with things being pretty quiet and moving slowly throughout.

11 'Faraway, So Close!' (1993)

Starring: Otto Sander, Bruno Ganz, Nastassja Kinski

Faraway, So Close! was a sequel to Wings of Desire, and a shockingly great one, really, because the idea of making a sequel to such a movie might've sounded a bit absurd, prior to 1993. One of the angels from the first film has become a human, living on Earth, while the other grapples with the loneliness that’s come with remaining an angel, despite losing his friend to the human race.

Over a runtime that nears 2.5 hours, Faraway, So Close! has a good deal of music, unusual fantasy elements, romance, and some unexpected thrilling moments, too. It’s a wilder and more out-of-control film than Wings of Desire, and probably less consistent as a result… but the highs here are seriously high, and the stuff that works about this ambitious movie makes it more than worth sitting through.