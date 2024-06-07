Wim Wenders is the quirky German filmmaker responsible for gems like The American Friend, Paris, Texas, and Wings of Desire. He's a genuine auteur who is also adept at photography and documentary-making. Wenders got his start in the late '60s and made his feature film debut in 1970; nowadays, he is still at it, releasing his most recent movie, the drama Perfect Days, just last year.

Like most successful directors, Wenders is a great lover of the movies. In fact, he got his cinematic education mostly through simply watching films at the local theater. He was living in Paris as a young man, trying to make it as a painter, but his freezing cold room drove him to seek warmth in the theater. "I discovered that the cinema was a warm place where I could see three or four movies for one franc if I stayed in the toilet between showings. Because of that, I saw a thousand films," he explains. As one would expect, Wenders has recommended many films over the years, from silent classics to New Hollywood gems.

10 'Wanda' (1970)

Directed by Barbara Laden

"If you don't want anything, you won't have anything, and if you don't have anything, you're as good as dead." Wanda is the sole feature directorial effort from actress and theatermaker Barbara Loden, and it's impressively bold for a debut. She stars as Wanda Goronski, a disheveled and despondent woman who has abandoned her family and struggles to find purpose in her life. After losing her job and experiencing a series of degrading encounters, Wanda meets a petty criminal named Mr. Dennis (Michael Higgins), who reluctantly takes her along on his misadventures.

Although not widely embraced on release, Wanda has since been praised for its bleak, unsentimental take on a crime film, emphasizing realism and minimalism. It's also semi-autobiographical, with the lead character drawing on Loden's feelings of being adrift and passive. Some reviewers have read political subtext into the character's struggles, though Loden has dismissed this interpretation. "This is one of the greatest films in history," Wenders said of it. "It's a must."

9 'Kagemusha' (1980)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

"How could this scoundrel be my double?" Kagemusha is a Kurosawa epic set in 16th-century Japan during the tumultuous Sengoku period. The film tells the story of a petty thief (Tatsuya Nakadai) who bears a striking resemblance to the powerful warlord Shingen Takeda (also played by Nakadai). When Shingen is mortally wounded, his clan decides to use the thief as a kagemusha, or shadow warrior, to impersonate the dying leader and maintain the illusion of his presence.

Kagemusha isn't on the level of Kurosawa's masterpieces, perhaps because the director was going through personal and creative difficulties in the years prior. The three-hour runtime drags a little, and the characters could've been fleshed out more. Nevertheless, Kagemusha is still impressive overall, jam-packed with court intrigue and vibrant visuals. "Kurosawa is just such a master," Wenders said, praising his striking weather imagery, in particular. "Don't [make a movie using snow or rain] without consulting Kurosawa," he added.

8 'A Story of Floating Weeds' (1934)

Directed by Yasujirō Ozu

"The world is a wheel." A Story of Floating Weeds is a poignant silent drama from Japan's master of meditative cinema, Yasujirō Ozu. The story revolves around a traveling kabuki troupe led by Kihachi (Takeshi Sakamoto), who returns to a small coastal town where he secretly visits his former lover, Otsune (Chōko Iida), and their illegitimate son, who believes Kihachi is merely an uncle. Otaka (Rieko Yagumo), the troupe's leading actress and Kihachi's current lover, discovers his secret, setting off a series of confrontations and revelations.

Passionate and gentle, A Story of Floating Weeds is unafraid to explore its premise's heightened drama. Ozu would go on to remake the film with sound in 1959 under the title Floating Weeds. There are intriguing connections and contrasts between the movies, prompting Wenders to declare the pairing "one of the most beautiful double-bills in film history." Indeed, Wenders is a major fan of all of Ozu's films. "He’s my declared master and, for me, the most important figure in the history of cinema,” Wenders says.

7 'Down by Law' (1986)

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

"I put myself in charge. Cause you can't keep it together." Down by Law is a typically quirky, offbeat early work from Jim Jarmusch. It stars Tom Waits as Zack, a down-and-out DJ, John Lurie as Jack, a small-time pimp, and Roberto Benigni as Bob, an eccentric Italian tourist with limited English skills. The trio meets in a New Orleans prison cell, each wrongfully accused and convicted of crimes they didn't commit.

Down by Law is among Jim Jarmusch's most accessible movies, but that doesn't make it any less refreshing or irreverent.

Decidedly low-budget, the film has a lean, rough-and-tumble vibe that oddly works really well. It doesn't need dazzling effects or stunts because the lead actors are all so compelling. Benigni is probably the highlight, producing many of the funniest moments. "[Jarmusch is] a genuine storyteller," Wenders wrote, "and he reinvented a whole new kind of filmmaking — a very simple form that doesn't cut so much, is deep in characters, and is so inhabited by him and by his love of music." Wild and wonderfully original, Down by Law is among Jarmusch's most accessible movies, but that doesn't make it any less refreshing or irreverent.

6 'The Cameraman' (1928)

Directed by Edward Sedgwick and Buster Keaton

"You must always grind forward... never backward." The Cameraman was Buster Keaton's first movie with MGM, and he famously disowned it, calling it "the worst mistake of my career." In particular, he was unhappy with the studio's interference and the way they curtailed his vision. Nevertheless, critics and viewers generally hold this comedic gem in high regard for its sense of whimsy, abundance of gags, and the way Keaton's personality shines through on-screen. Wenders is one of them, selecting The Cameraman during his most recent visit to the Criterion closet.

Here, Keaton plays a hapless portrait photographer who falls in love with Sally, an MGM secretary. Determined to win her affection, Buster trades in his tintype camera for a movie camera, aspiring to become a newsreel cameraman. His transition is anything but smooth; he must contend with chaotic city streets and violence between feuding gangs. The Cameraman is thus a little meta, commenting on Keaton's struggles as a cog in the studio machine.

5 'Contempt' (1963)

Directed by Jean-Luc Godard