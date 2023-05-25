Blink and you’ll miss this exciting chance to see DC Studios’ The Flash in an early screening! This time, Collider is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures to offer fans an advanced screening before it hits theaters on June 16, and seats are sure to fill up almost as fast as The Flash.

From director Andy Muschietti and based on the comic Flashpoint, The Flash stars Ezra Miller, reprising their role as Barry Allen in this superhero’s first-ever feature film. Barry Allen’s standalone adventure finds him longing for a relationship he was robbed of as a child, and with the means to right this wrong, he travels back in time to save his mother (Maribel Verdú). Unfortunately, this defiance of fate opens up the Multiverse and Barry becomes trapped in an alternature reality where General Zod (Michael Shannon) was never defeated and the Superman (Henry Cavill) that Barry knows doesn’t exist. In the face of total annihilation, Barry recruits the help of a retired Batman (Michael Keaton), and an altogether different Kryptonian, Supergirl (Sasha Calle). The Flash also features Ben Affleck, Temeura Morrison, and Ron Livingston.

When The Flash creates this Multiverse, fans can expect some pretty wild crossovers, and if you’ve managed to avoid spoilers, you’re in for a treat. With a rip in time and space, anything is on the table, like long-dead supervillains and alternate versions of heroes we could only ever dream of until now. The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti (the IT films, Mama) and Michael Disco (Rampage, San Andreas). The screenplay is by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee), with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Joby Harold (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Army of the Dead), based on characters from DC. The executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins.

Hopefully the film will provide the answer to many fans’ burning questions about the future of their favorite DC characters and possibly set the stage for a Flash sequel?

If you're in the Los Angeles area, or have the means to get there, this isn't one you should miss. So join us on Tuesday, June 6, at 7p.m.

Image by Jefferson Chacon

