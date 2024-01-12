The Big Picture Jake Johnson proves himself as an accomplished actor and screenwriter in the gambling dramedy Win it All.

Win it All explores the addictive nature of gambling while providing a funny and poignant examination of personal change.

The film avoids the flaws of the mumblecore genre and features engaging supporting characters that enhance the story.

Jake Johnson is one of the rare sitcom stars who successfully made the shift from television to feature film. Following his acclaimed run as Nick Miller on the hit Fox sitcom New Girl, Johnson’s talents were earmarked, leading him to give several great film performances. As fun as it was to see him pop up for scene-stealing supporting roles in Hollywood blockbusters like Jurassic World and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Johnson proved himself to be a much more accomplished actor than one may have expected through his more profound work in several independent features. Johnson’s talents extend beyond acting, as he is also an accomplished screenwriter, having written the best role of his career thus far in the 2017 dramedy Win it All.

What Is ‘Win It All’ About?

Directed by Joe Swanberg, Win it All is a gambling dramedy that gives Johnson the rare opportunity to plan a reluctant hero. Johnson stars as Eddie Garrett, a lonely parking attendant for Wrigley Field who has managed to erode his relationships because of his gambling addiction. While Eddie’s aptitude for losing anything he earns is generally more embarrassing than it is dangerous, his luck changes when he’s asked to take care of a duffle bag filled with cash for the local thug, Michael (Jose A. Garcia). When a drunk Eddie makes the mistake of spending Michael’s cash in a local card game, he realizes he’s gone too far, and that his life may be in danger. Despite Johnson’s association with comedy films, Win it All takes its focus on the addictive nature of gambling quite seriously.

As a screenwriter, Johnson crafts the perfect redemptive character arc for Eddie, as he has to rebuild his life and completely reassess his priorities. While there is some snarky humor that feels in line with his acclaimed work on New Girl, Johnson explores how difficult it is for someone like Eddie to make such a dramatic change in their behavior. Gambling has always been second nature for him, as he desires the boost of energy that “risking it all” gives him. Eddie’s realization that his lifestyle is never going to be sustainable only becomes evident when he discovers what he’s been missing as a result of his risky behavior. Johnson is able to reach these truths in a funny, poignant way that never feels like he’s hitting the audience over the head.

While he is inherently charismatic, Johnson showed he was unafraid to tackle a slightly unlikable character. It was important to show that Eddie’s lack of self-control had its negative ramifications, as to treat him as simply another amusing comedy character risked lionizing his behavior. Johnson does a great job at writing scenarios in which Eddie is forced to be vulnerable; his romantic relationship with the local nurse Eva (Aislinn Derbez) inspires him to make positive changes to become the man she would want to spend the rest of her life with. This emotional authenticity, peppered with Johnson’s unique comedic mannerisms, makes Win it All one of the more underrated Netflix comedies of recent years.

‘Win It All’ Embodies the Mumblecore Movement

Win it All was an integral film within the “mumblecore” movement, a subgenre of American independent cinema that emphasizes improvisational dialogue, realistic plotlines, and low budgets. While the mumblecore movement birthed great filmmakers like Greta Gerwig, Mark and Jay Duplass, Lynn Shelton, and Swanberg, it’s been criticized for the “sameness” that permeates many of the films that fall under its parameters. However, Win it All avoids the flaws within the mumblecore genre thanks to its narrative momentum. The inciting incident of Eddie losing the duffle bag gives the rest of the story a sense of overriding tension, as he is only given a limited amount of time to win back the money.

Although this narrative structure is more straightforward than some films within the genre, Johnson uses elements of the mumblecore genre by incorporating engaging supporting characters. While it may have been easy for someone with as much industry support as Johnson to convince his friends to pop up for cameo roles, each side character that appears in Win it All serves an important purpose in Eddie’s journey. Keegan-Michael Key has an engaging role as Gene, the thankless sponsor who gives Eddie the life advice he needs; Joe Lo Truglio of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame also has a supporting role as Ron, Eddie’s older brother, who gives him a shot at a real job. While it’s fun to see Johnson interact with these veteran comedy performers, their appearances make the world of Win it All feel more lived-in rather than diverting the story to focus on cameos.

Jake Johnson Has Written Other Great Films

While Win it All may be his crowning achievement as both an actor and storyteller, Johnson has written several great independent dramedies that feature the same irreverent tone. Prior to Win it All, Johnson and Swanberg collaborated on the existentialist mumblecore comedy Digging For Fire. While Digging For Fire was more focused on its ensemble cast, including an underrated performance from Sam Rockwell, it allowed Johnson to play a flawed husband who becomes hyper-fixated on giving his life a sense of meaning. Similar to Win it All, Digging For Fire explored its characters’ self-contemplation in a relatable way, with humor that was reminiscent of real life.

Although a majority of the films that he has written fall under the “comedy” banner, Johnson has shown a willingness to tackle more dramatic material as a screenwriter. He wrote and starred in the 2021 film Ride the Eagle as Leif, an immature man who takes an impromptu road trip after learning that his mother, Honey (Susan Sarandon), has died of cancer. While Ride the Eagle features some strange scenarios reminiscent of Johnson’s earlier work, it treats the grieving process with respect. Now that Johnson has become a director with his debut film Self Reliance, it will be fascinating to see how he continues to mature as an artist. While he’s certainly still a talented actor, screenwriting may be what he is best remembered for.

Win It All is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

