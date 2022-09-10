Pixar now has a few shows under its belt since Disney+ made its way into the mainstream. First, there was Monsters At Work, the continuation of Monsters Inc, and just this past week there was the premiere of Cars: On the Road, which has all-new automobile adventures of Lightning McQueen and Mater.

But Pixar has never been one to back down from a challenge, and when the opportunity to develop a completely original series for the platform came knocking, it's hard to imagine that they wouldn't jump at the opportunity.

At the Disney and Pixar Studio Showcase at this year's D23 Expo, Chief Creative Officer and Award-Winning Pixar director Pete Docter announced Win or Lose, an all-new anthology series centering around the various members of a little league softball group. Series creators Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates took the stage to share more information on the show, saying that while the show would take place over the course of a week, each episode would focus on a completely different character and view the story from their own perspective.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: America Ferrera Cast in Pixar's 'Elio'

Before showing exclusive footage to the crowd in Hall D23, Hobson and Yates also announced that Will Forte (MacGruber) would be joining the cast as Coach Dan. A video message from Forte rolled with him introducing an exclusive clip staring at the character of Frank the Umpire. The clip shows Frank, a socially awkward nervous wreck, trying to ask a friendly barista at a local coffee shop on a date. When he gets rejected, a suit of armor covers Frank, which Hobson and Yates described as Frank's "emotional armor" which defends him from awkward situations (which makes his profession as an umpire even funnier).

Once again, it looks like Pixar is on the brink of bringing to life yet another bright, vibrant, emotional, relatable, and incredibly animated piece of storytelling, only this time it will be in episodic form with a brand new, never before seen story.

Win or Lose will premiere exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

For More D23 News