For many, the animated films created by Pixar studios are considered some of the best–whether they’re full of hilarious monsters, space-age adventures, talking toys, and everything fantastical in between, their charm appeals to viewers, young and old. Now, with a little help from Disney+, they’re about to make a big leap in the realm of TV too.

First announced in December 2020, Pixar revealed that they were working on their first original TV series, Win or Lose. Unlike their recently released shorts or TV spinoffs based on already popular movies in their collection, this upcoming series is shaking things up. Win or Lose will introduce us to a whole new cast of characters and be set in a surprisingly normal setting (by Pixar’s standards!), middle school.

Considering the insanely high standard that Pixar has set with their movies so far, there’s very little doubt that they can’t bring the same magic to their TV shows too. So, if you’re already wondering where you can learn more about Win or Lose, you’re already in the right place. Here's everything we know about this exciting new animated series!

What Is Win or Lose About?

The official plot synopsis from Pixar reads as follows:

“Win or Lose” follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode takes place that same week, highlighting the perspective of a different main character—players, their parents, the umpire—each reflected in a unique visual style.

We know that Pixar is taking advantage of the TV format by having a large ensemble of characters for us to meet. Having each episode focus on a different main character is a smart way to highlight each of their roles in the softball team and series overall. The distinct visual styles will add an extra flair to the animation, making each character’s unique perspective stand out. With the series taking place over only one week, seeing how each episode plays out will be interesting. Each episode could cover a day in the build-up to the championship game, helping build up anticipation for this big school year event.

When and Where is Win or Lose Coming Out?

Win or Lose is currently scheduled to debut on Disney+ during Fall 2023. No exact release date has been set, but we’re still a few months out from this time frame, so we should expect more updates on the series sooner rather than later.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

An episode count for Win or Lose hasn’t been revealed either. Fortunately, if we look at Pixar’s other Disney+ series, Monsters At Work, this could give us some clues on the episode total and release format.

Monsters At Work debuted in 2021 with a total of 10 episodes in its first season. Apart from the two-part premiere, the remaining episodes aired weekly, as with many other Disney+ shows. Win or Lose will likely follow this pattern. Each episode of Monsters At Work also ran for roughly 20 minutes. Its creative team has confirmed this similar episode runtime for Win or Lose.

Is There a Trailer for Win or Lose?

Unfortunately, an official trailer has yet to be released for Win or Lose. Fingers crossed, given its Fall 2023 release date, we should see it soon! Again, keep checking this space for updates as they roll out in the coming months.

We got our first look at the series through promotional art. The character models share a similar design to those seen in recent Pixar films like Luca and Turning Red. Will Win or Lose have a similar tone to those Pixar films? We'll have to wait and see.

Who Is Making Win or Lose?

Win or Lose is created by Carrie Hobson (Luca) and Michael Yates (Soul), who also serve as the show’s directors and writers. They are no strangers to the creative world of Pixar Studios, having worked on films such as Cars 3, Toy Story 4, and Soul. The series is being produced by David Lully, another Pixar alum who has worked on films such as Inside Out, Finding Dory, and Coco.

Last but certainly not least, the series is being executive produced by Pete Docter, Pixar's chief creative officer. If his name is familiar to you, it’s because he’s played a part in nearly all of Pixar’s productions! Under his belt, he’s written and directed films such as Monsters Inc. and Up and wrote the original scripts for Toy Story and Wall-E, just to name a few. Win or Lose has an impressive creative team behind it, so it looks like the series is in skillful hands!

Who are The Cast of Win or Lose?

So far, the only confirmed cast member in Win or Lose is Will Forte. He is best known for his roles as Phil ‘Tandy’ Miller in The Last Man on Earth and MacGruber on Saturday Night Live, as well as the character’s film and TV spinoffs. In the series, Forte will be lending his voice to the role of Coach Dan, AKA the coach of the Pickles softball team. Apart from Coach Dan, information about other characters (and who might be voicing them) has been sparse. However, we do have a few tiny snippets to work with.

Some other characters in the series include: Frank is an umpire who parents are constantly harassing him because of his foul calls during softball games. Rachelle is a catcher who is stuck having a terrible day. Lastly, we have an unnamed selfish pitcher with a tough-guy attitude who’s secretly in love with a girl.

These brief character descriptions don’t give us too much to go off of yet, but they are little seeds for some potential storylines we’ll likely see during the series. As mentioned before, each episode of Win or Lose will focus on a different main character, so it will be exciting to see how all these storylines connect before the big championship game.