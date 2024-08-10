The Big Picture Get ready for Pixar's original animated series Win or Lose, debuting December 6 on Disney+ with a blend of reality and fantasy.

Pixar's first-ever original series, Win or Lose, features Coach Dan and the Pickles softball team in a gravity-defying adventure.

Check out the new teaser for Win or Lose and stay updated on other exciting projects from Pixar unveiled at D23.

Swing, batter batter batter! Win or Lose, the first-ever original animated series from Pixar, has debuted its first teaser. The footage was shown off at Disney's annual D23 Expo tonight. The new teaser opens with Pixar's "house style", as the magnificently mustached Coach Dan (Will Forte) gathers his junior softball team, the Pickles, after a game, and singles one of them out for praise - which is quite an accomplishment, given that what we see of them brings to mind the opening reels of The Bad News Bears.

However, the teaser quickly diverges from the mundane reality of the softball field into wild flights of fantasy, as gravity reverses in an Inception-like fashion, drawings come to life, and people are sucked into the digital world of their smartphones. The animation style varies wildly, letting Pixar's animators strut their stuff over what will be an eight-episode series. The series will also feature Rosa Salazar, and will premiere on Disney+ on December 6.

What Other Animated Series Has Pixar Produced?

While Win or Lose is Pixar's first-ever all-original series, the title of the studio's first animated series goes to another. Monsters at Work, a sequel to the studio's popular Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, debuted on Disney+ in 2021, reuniting John Goodman's Sully and Billy Crystal's Mike in the wake of the end of Monsters Inc, in which the titular corporation shifted gears from making children laugh to making them scream. Several other cast members from the previous two films have returned for the series, which premiered its second season earlier this year. This year's D23 Expo also saw the announcement of another Pixar series spinning off from one of their popular film series - in this case, Inside Out, the sequel to which is currently demolishing box office records worldwide. The new series, Dream Productions, will take place between the first and second films of the series, and will focus on the beings who assemble Riley's dreams.

The first look at Win or Lose is only one of the many exciting Pixar projects unveiled at D23 this year. Other new projects in the hopper for the groundbreaking computer animation studio include Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3, and the newly-unveiled film Hoppers.

Win or Lose will premiere on December 6, 2024 on Disney+. Stay tuned to all of Collider's D23 coverage this weekend, and watch the new teaser for Win or Lose below.