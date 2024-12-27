In a decision that has, to put it mildly, sparked quite a lot of debate, several former employees and consultants have confirmed that a planned transgender storyline for Disney and Pixar’s Win or Lose has been altered, with the character at its center now reimagined as cisgender. The change, which insiders describe as political, has left many former Pixar employees and consultants disheartened. Critics of the decision have made the case that Disney’s shift is emblematic of a greater backtracking from diverse storytelling. The now-removed storyline would have focused on Kai, a transgender character voiced by teen trans actress Chanel Stewart.

The character’s journey was reportedly central to the episode, which had already been completed. The news broke last week in The Hollywood Reporter, and insiders say the change has forced the creative team to rework significant story elements ahead of the series’ February release. According to Sarah Ligatich, a former Pixar assistant editor who consulted on the episode, the decision to excise the storyline felt devastating:

"It hardly surprised me, but it devastated me. For a long time, Disney has not been in the business of making great content. They have been in the business of making great profits. Even as far back as two years ago when I was at Pixar, we had a meeting with [then-CEO] Bob Chapek, and they were clear with us that they see animation as a conservative medium."

One Pixar staffer, who remains anonymous in THR's initial report and did not work on Win or Lose, had this to say on the episode in question:

“The episode in its final form was so beautiful — and beautifully illustrated some of the experiences of being trans. It was literally going to save lives by showing those who feel alone and unloved that there are people out there who understand.”

The anonymous staffer further criticized the financial and moral expense of Disney’s decision, stating, “It’s very frustrating that Disney has decided to spend money to not save lives.”

Disney Says Parents Should Decide if Children Should Learn About "Certain Subjects"

A Disney spokesperson explained the decision by pointing to parents’ preferences. “Many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” the statement read. However, former Pixar staffers highlighted the apparent hypocrisy, noting that Disney films frequently deal with themes that are considered "mature", like parental death (The Lion King) or substance use (Pinocchio). Donkeys smoking cigars is apparently fine.

The decision to remove the storyline has also drawn comparisons to other recent controversies within Disney’s animation portfolio. Two years ago, the company faced backlash over removing a same-gender kiss in Lightyear, which was only reinstated after public outcry. Similarly, an episode of Disney Channel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur which focused on a transgender character was shelved earlier this year.

The removal of the storyline also brought personal pain to Chanel Stewart, the actress originally cast as Kai. Stewart said she felt “very disheartened” by the change, a sentiment echoed by Ligatich.

“I can’t tell you how much I cried yesterday thinking about that conversation that David [Lally, executive producer] had to have with Chanel. Not only are you asking someone to play someone they’re not, but to also get them to wrap their mind around a political conversation that is just so beyond them.”

Win or Lose premieres on February 19, 2025 on Disney+ in its altered form.