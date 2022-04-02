Syfy’s Superstition star Demetria McKinney is the newest addition to The CW’s Supernatural prequel about Sam and Dean’s family The Winchesters.
In 2020, after a decade and a half, the horror-fantasy series Supernatural ended with its 15th season. A year after, in June 2021, the spin-off series was announced with Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson behind the script. The Winchesters will also be seeing the eldest brother Dean (Jensen Ackles) returning to lend his voice and perspective as the narrator.
The show will be set before the hunter brothers were born, in the 1960s, and will center around their parents, John and Mary, who were respectively played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith in Supernatural and will now be played by the recently announced Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly. At this time, Mary is 19-years-old who has had to fight back against evil forces since she was a young child but is now considering giving up the family business, whereas John is a soldier who just returned from Vietnam and finds a new mission back home. The Winchesters will be unveiling the untold love story of these two hunters and how they not only managed to save their love from the forces threatening it but also the entire world.
According to Deadline, McKinney will be playing Ada Monroe in the show, a smart bookstore owner who also has an interest in the occult and its mysteries. McKinney is known for the sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and the soap opera Saints & Sinners. The actress is joining other series regulars who have been announced in recent weeks like Donnelly, Rodger, Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, and Bianca Kajlich.
The Winchesters comes from CBS Studios and Warner Bros. TV. Thompson is also executive producing along with Jensen and Danneel Ackles via their Chaos Machine Productions. The pilot episode will be directed by Glen Winter. The series is The CW’s current third attempt at producing a Supernatural spin-off.
As of right now, there is no prospective date for when the filming will begin, and we might still be seeing new additions to the cast in the coming weeks.