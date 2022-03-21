We've got some hot off the press news surrounding the prequel tale of everyone's favorite demon-hunting family. It has been revealed that Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) and Drake Rodger (The In Between) will hop on board the CW's The Winchesters. The two performers will be joining Nida Khurshid (Station 19) and Jojo Fleites, whose castings were announced just last week. Supernatural writer and producer Robbie Thompson is teaming up with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and Ackles' wife and actress Danneel Ackles (One Tree Hill) to create the series alongside Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Glen Winter (Supergirl) will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer.

Thompson, who also joins the series as an executive producer, penned The Winchesters, which will tell a story long before Dean (Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) picked up the family business. While the boys aren't set to make any appearances, fans who've been missing Supernatural since it bowed out after a whopping fifteen seasons back in 2020 will be happy to know that they'll be able to hear the voice of Dean in the prequel series. Ackles will take on the role of Dean once again to serve as the show's narrator and tell audiences the story of how his parents, John and Mary, met. The series will follow the pair's meeting and how they risked life and limb to prevent the end of the world while still holding on tightly to their love.

And now, with the latest casting announcement, we finally have the answer as to who will be playing Mary Campbell and John Winchester. Donnelly will be taking on the role of the future matriarch of the Winchester family. In The Winchesters, we'll see the demon-slaying 19-year-old grappling with the death of a loved one. As she contemplates the idea of giving up her profession once and for all, she's pulled right back in when her father goes missing. It's then that her path crosses with John Winchester, who will be played by Rodger. Back home after fighting a traumatizing war in Vietnam, John is searching for some answers and looking into his father's past, where he'll stumble upon an unbelievable truth surrounding his family ties.

Made famous by her run on ABC's series, American Housewife, Donnelly will soon be appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The 21-year-old will also join the leading cast and production team of Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies, which will be the third installment in the musical dramedy franchise. Meanwhile, Rodger is on the call sheet for the upcoming film, Quiet in My Town, where he'll appear opposite Marc Blucas and Brian McNamara. Most recently, the actor starred in Paramount's supernatural romance, The In Between.

With our questions surrounding the identities of the actors behind Mary and John Winchester answered, we can further continue to put the puzzle pieces together for The CW's The Winchesters. Stay tuned for more information on when you can expect to see the Supernatural spin-off on your screens.

